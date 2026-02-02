Dubai: FOREX.com, part of StoneX Group, has been announced as the Official Online Trading Partner of Burj2Burj 2026 Half-Marathon. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to long-term performance, discipline, and resilience, values that define both endurance sport and successful trading.

Kicking off on February 8th, 2026 at 6:30AM, the 21.1km race brings together ambition, resilience, and forward momentum from Jumeirah Emirates Towers to Sunset Beach, Running past Dubai’s most recognizable landmarks, and illustrating perseverance, precision, and long-term commitment, principles that strongly resonate with FOREX.com and its global community of traders.

Much like endurance sport, sustainable trading success is built over time. Runners rely on structure, data, and training; traders rely on reliable execution, transparency, and disciplined risk management. In both pursuits, progress is driven not by shortcuts but by preparation, adaptability, and a clear long-term strategy.

The partnership brings to life FOREX.com’s three-pillar promise to traders: to provide them with a robust, trusted trading infrastructure; to foster a mindset focused on long-term performance rather than on short-term noise; and to stand alongside them in environments that value preparation, endurance, and results.

Commenting on the partnership, Ritu Singh, Regional Director, StoneX Financial LTD, said: “Partnering with Dubai’s Iconic Half-Marathon - Burj2Burj reflects what FOREX.com stands for: long-term performance, discipline, and resilience. Whether in markets or in sport, success is built through preparation, consistency, and trust, and Burj2Burj perfectly embodies those values. As part of StoneX Group, a global financial services organization with decades of market experience, we are deeply committed to Dubai and the wider region, continuously supporting initiatives that champion growth, excellence, and responsible participation while bringing together community, excellence, and ambition.”

From his end, Warrick Mac Nicol, Founder & CEO, Worlds Iconic, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with FOREX.com as our Official Online Trading Partner for the 2026 Burj2Burj half-marathon. We view this relationship as a key strategic move as we look to explore new, innovative ways to elevate the overall runner experience. We are incredibly grateful to FOREX.com for their trust in us, and we look forward to growing together in the years to come.”

As part of the partnership, FOREX.com will actively celebrate achievement and excellence by prizing first-place finishers across three race categories - Elite, Age Group (Overall), and Emirati - recognizing outstanding performance at the highest level. Six first-place finishers, both males and females, will be awarded the StoneX 100 Year Silver Coin, a meaningful symbol of endurance, legacy, and long-term value.

Dubai has become a global stage for world-class sporting, financial, and lifestyle events, not by chance, but by design. Events like Burj2Burj reflect a broader shift toward experiential, purpose-driven initiatives, in addition to illustrating a strong focus on health, performance, and wellbeing, and highlighting a growing community of professionals who value balance between professional ambition and lifestyle. By partnering with the Burj2Burj Half-Marathon, FOREX.com reaffirms its long-term commitment to Dubai, to its clients, and to the principles that define sustainable success.

