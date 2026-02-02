Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Infracorp, a leading investor in infrastructure and real estate development, has announced the pre-launch of over 200 Kempinski Harbour Heights residences. Private tours are now available for those interested in exploring the project ahead of its official market launch.

For a limited duration, until 8 February 2026, Infracorp will offer exclusive deals to early buyers, including a 5% discount and a flexible payment plan extending up to 10 years, available during pre-launch week. The focus of this phase is preliminary sales, with introductory tours designed to familiarise the market with the concept of the project and the hotel-style living experience associated with the prestigious Kempinski brand. These tours include private visits and site tours for prospective buyers interested in reserving their units.

Kempinski Harbour Heights Residences introduces a new level of luxury in the heart of Manama. The development comprises more than 200 meticulously designed units that blend modern architecture with upscale hotel services. The apartments feature stunning panoramic views of the Manama waterfront and Bahrain Financial Harbour, complemented by world-class interior finishes that embody the Kempinski luxury brand. Residents will enjoy exclusive amenities, including access to Infinity Pool, the highest in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a Sky Lounge with spectacular vistas, and a luxurious Branded Cigar Lounge. The project also features world-class hospitality options, such as the renowned Il Borro restaurant, providing residents with a lifestyle that seamlessly combines private living with five-star hotel luxury.

On this occasion, Mr Majed Al Khan, Board Member and CEO of Infracorp, stated, “The pre-launch phase for Kempinski Harbour Heights Residences is a carefully planned introduction, enabling interested parties to familiarise themselves with the project prior to its official launch.” He added, “At Infracorp, we are dedicated to offering flexible solutions and balanced investment opportunities that meet market expectations and deliver genuine value to our clients from the earliest stages. This project presents a unique opportunity for both residents and investors, as our agreements with Kempinski enable investment in available units within the hotel’s operational framework, promising exceptional returns.”

Infracorp invites those interested in booking a private tour of Kempinski Harbour Heights Residences to call the toll-free number 8000 1234.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh