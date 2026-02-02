Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) reinforced its global leadership in shaping the future of online, open, smart, and technology-enhanced higher education by convening the Presidents’ Meeting of the Consortium for the Benchmarking Framework for Online, Open, Smart and Technology-enhanced Higher Education.

The meeting commenced with a Welcome Address delivered by Prof. Hussein Baghirov, President of Western Caspian University, Azerbaijan, who highlighted the importance of international cooperation in advancing quality, innovation, and excellence in higher education.

The high-level meeting brought together presidents, vice chancellors, and senior leaders from leading universities and international organizations to advance global collaboration on quality, innovation, and digital transformation in higher education. Through this convening role, HBMSU continues to coordinate one of the international platforms dedicated to benchmarking excellence and driving innovation in digital learning ecosystems.

The meeting welcomed four new international members to the Consortium, marking a significant expansion of its global reach:

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mexico

Bavarian University of Business and Technology (HDBW), Germany

Trinity University of Asia (TUA), Philippines

The Digital School, UAE

This expansion further strengthens the Consortium’s presence across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, reinforcing its position as a truly global network for quality assurance and innovation in higher education.

Participants reviewed the Consortium’s key achievements for 2025, including the presentation of the Global Benchmarking Report 2025, a flagship output that evaluates institutional performance and maturity in digital, open, and smart learning environments. In addition, the meeting showcased the Blueprint for Quality in Stackable Education, developed by the Consortium’s Technical Committee led by HBMSU, positioning the University as a major contributor to global policy dialogue and best practices in stackable education and micro-credentials.

Looking ahead, the meeting concluded with a shared agreement among participants on the strategic priorities for 2026, as proposed by HBMSU Chancellor, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar. These priorities will focus on the ethical use of artificial intelligence in higher education, the impact of AI on university business models and sustainability, and the advancement of stackable education and micro-credentials as key drivers of lifelong learning and workforce readiness.

Commenting on the significance of the meeting, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar said: “Through this Consortium, HBMSU is not only benchmarking quality but actively shaping the future of higher education. Our commitment is to ensure that digital transformation is driven by ethical AI, sustainable business models, and innovative learning pathways such as stackable education and micro-credentials. Together with our global partners, we are building a framework that empowers universities to remain agile, inclusive, and impactful in a rapidly evolving world.”

The meeting also featured contributions from leading international organizations and universities, including the Arab Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ANQAHE), International Telematic University UNINETTUNO (Italy), the Commonwealth of Learning, and the European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU), and brought together 31 representatives from 18 member institutions, reflecting the strong alignment between the Consortium’s work and global educational development agendas.

By hosting and leading this strategic platform, HBMSU continues to strengthen its position as a global reference point for smart learning, digital pedagogy, and quality assurance in technology-enhanced higher education, in line with its vision to drive innovation, sustainability, and learner-centred education worldwide.

