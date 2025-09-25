Dubai, UAE – CG Developers, the real estate arm of multinational conglomerate CG Corp Global, announced the launch of the first JW Marriott Residence in Dubai. The milestone event saw the formal signing, the unveiling of JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central, and the reveal of CG Developers’ new Global logo. The Chaudhary family’s roots began in Nepal in 1935, and over the decades, they built CG Corp Global into Nepal’s first and only multi-billion-dollar multinational conglomerate, with a 100-year legacy spanning four generations.

CG Developers Global, established in 1995, has a global proven track record of developing over 2 million square feet with a sales value exceeding US$1 Billion. Having already established a strong presence in the Middle East for over two decades, this latest announcement sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living in Dubai, while further expanding its development footprint. CG Corp Global’s hospitality arm, CG Hospitality Global, works closely with CG Developers Global. They own and manage a diversified portfolio of over 209 hotels and resorts, spanning 130 destinations across 12 countries and offering almost 15,000 keys. Multiple properties are operational and under development across Dubai, The Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, New York and Kenya.



This prestigious luxury residential development is set in the heart of the Dubai Islands, bringing together CG Developers Global’s real estate expertise, proven global track record, and commitment to value-driven development with Marriott International’s renowned service philosophy and global presence. This development offers a seamless ownership opportunity and will feature 115 exclusive ocean-view residences, thoughtfully designed as 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes. With an iconic architectural design that stands as a landmark on the islands, the JW Marriott Residences embody wellness-inspired island living, promising an enduring experience of thoughtful elegance, harmony, and distinction. Residents will be immersed in a world of elevated living, with access to a rooftop pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, rejuvenating spa rooms, a fully equipped fitness center, sophisticated lounges, JW Market Café, and bespoke concierge services, each element meticulously curated to define the pinnacle of luxury.

JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central will offer a distinctive lifestyle in the archipelago, an area rapidly emerging as Dubai’s next sought-after destination. The Residences are planned to be seamlessly connected to the city’s main arterial roads via dedicated bridges, providing easy access to key locations, with completion expected by early 2028.

Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global & CG Developers Global, said “Our upcoming development on the Dubai Islands is a milestone we are truly excited about, as it reflects and aligns with the vision of Dubai. Each step has been about raising standards and pushing boundaries, and this new project is another testament to our commitment.

CG Corp Global’s broader collaboration with Marriott also includes converting the globally renowned Wellness Resort, The Farm at San Benito into the first Autograph Collection in Philippines. Another landmark agreement between the two companies includes the founding deal for Marriott’s new global collection brand Series by Marriott™, with plans to affiliate Fern Hotels (A Member of CG Hospitality) with the brand. Fern Hotels currently operates 87 hotels and has 57 signed across India, with plans to reach 500 Fern hotels by 2030. Together, these initiatives reflect a shared commitment to delivering world-class experiences through various asset classes.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - Middle East & Luxury - Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International, said, “Dubai remains one of the most dynamic residential markets globally, and we are proud to expand our relationship with CG Hospitality to bring our first JW Marriott Residences to the city. JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central will enhance luxury living in Dubai by offering owners thoughtfully designed living spaces that foster mindfulness and elevate everyday living.”

Dubai Islands has emerged as one of Dubai’s most promising destinations, witnessing a steady rise in demand for both residential and tourism-led developments. The area’s strong infrastructure pipeline, scenic waterfront setting, and alignment with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan make premium projects on the islands increasingly attractive to investors seeking long-term value and lifestyle-driven returns.

As Dubai Islands redefines waterfront living, The Residences will set a new standard for refined living and architectural distinction.

ABOUT CG CORP GLOBAL

CG Corp Global, the Global face of Nepal’s first and only multi-billion-dollar multinational conglomerate with an exceptional legacy of 100 years across 4 generations. CG Corp Global has 261+ brands, 202+ companies, over 20,000 employees, and is spread across 32 countries with a leading foray into Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Banking, Power, Hospitality, Real – Estate, Telecom, Cement, and education amongst others.



ABOUT CG HOSPITALITY

CG Hospitality Global, the hospitality arm of CG Corp Global, has a diversified portfolio of more than 209 Hotels & Resorts across 12 countries and 130 destinations with almost 15,000 keys.

CG Hospitality’s successful joint ventures include partnerships with globally renowned hospitality brands and partners such as IHCL (A Tata Enterprise) through its Taj, Taj Safari, and Vivanta brands, Jetwing Hotels in Sri Lanka, Doubletree by Hilton in NYC, and Fairmont brands. CG Hospitality also owns The Fern and The Farm brands. By 2028, CG Hospitality is expected to grow to over 600 hotels and 30,000 keys.

CG Hospitality’s diverse portfolio features some of the most iconic properties and destinations across the globe. This includes Taj Exotica Resort & Spa (Maldives), Jetwing Vil Uyana & Taj Samudra (Sri Lanka), The Farm at San Benito (Philippines), Meghauli Serai - A Taj Safaris Lodge (Nepal), Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers (Dubai, UAE) and Fairmont The Norfolk & Fairmont Mara Safari Club (Kenya), Double Tree by Hilton JFK Airport in New York, amongst others.

CG Hospitality also owns one of the largest management companies in India through Fern Hotels, which manages over 120 mid-market to luxury hotels. This portfolio alone is set to grow to 500 hotels by 2030.

Legal disclaimer: JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central is not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Mars Estates Limited, the project company and a subsidiary of CG Gulf Real Estate Development LLC use the JW Marriott trademarks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.