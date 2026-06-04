Manama, Bahrain: CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading services, today announced that its Bahrain entity, CFI Financial (Bahrain) B.S.C Closed (CFI Bahrain), has received approval to offer Crypto CFDs, marking an expansion of its product offering within the Kingdom.

The launch enables clients in Bahrain to access a range of cryptocurrency pairs through CFI’s existing trading platforms, providing exposure to digital asset markets within a regulated and structured environment.

Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group said: “Bahrain continues to play an important role in our regional strategy, and this development reflects our focus on expanding our offering in markets where we are building a strong, locally grounded presence. As client interest in digital assets evolves, it is important to provide exposure in a way that is clear, regulated and aligned with long-term market development.”

The rollout is supported by a seamless onboarding process through Ekey 2.0, alongside 24/7 client support from CFI’s local call centre. Operating from its office in Bahrain Financial Harbour, CFI continues to strengthen its local operations while delivering a consistent trading experience aligned with the Group’s global standards.

Yaseen AlSamerrai, CEO of CFI Bahrain said: “We are proud to introduce Crypto CFDs at CFI Bahrain, unlocking a new frontier of opportunity for traders seeking dynamic exposure to cryptocurrency markets. It builds on our efforts to improve how clients access global markets through client-focused solutions and broadens the range of instruments available to our clients.”

This launch comes in response to growing demand for digital asset exposure in Bahrain and the wider region. With this approval, CFI is among the first providers offering Crypto CFDs within a regulated framework in Bahrain.

CFI operates across multiple regulated jurisdictions worldwide. With 15 licenses globally, the Group continues to prioritize governance, transparency and client protection across all its markets. The introduction of Crypto CFDs in Bahrain builds on this approach, giving clients exposure to evolving asset classes within a well-defined framework.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, Cairo, and Bogotá, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

By offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels, CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova as Global Brand Ambassadors, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.