Dubai, UAE — Cequence Security, a pioneer in application security, today unveiled the Cequence AI Gateway, a powerful new solution enabling enterprises to take full advantage of the productivity gains promised by agentic AI. Bridging the gap between AI agents and enterprise applications, the AI Gateway enables instant connectivity with the guardrails enterprises need to stay in control.

Enterprises, eager to embrace the power of artificial intelligence (AI), have lacked the tools needed to do so safely and efficiently at scale. For CISOs and security-first engineering leaders, the rush to expose applications to agentic AI is outpacing guardrails such as those outlined by the EU AI Act and Anthropic’s ASL. CIOs are understandably concerned about the opportunity cost incurred by having to up-skill needed developers. At the same time, they want a solution that accelerates ROI by avoiding insecure, one-off prototypes in favor of a scalable, enterprise-grade solution.

Cequence AI Gateway is that missing layer, instantly connecting AI agents to enterprise applications and APIs using emerging standards like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) while enforcing real-time policies that prevent abuse, protect data, and ensure AI acts within bounds.

“The race to adopt agentic AI in enterprises is well underway, but the foundation to support it is immature," said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO and co-founder of Cequence Security. “This has left organizations backed into a corner, connecting AI agents to critical systems without sufficient security, oversight, or context. With the combination of our Unified API Protection platform and the new AI Gateway, Cequence delivers both sides of the equation: open, seamless access for AI agents, and the enterprise-grade security, governance, and visibility that leaders need to trust this next wave of automation.”

The Cequence AI Gateway Advantage:

Your AI Easy Button – AI Gateway converts any API into an MCP-compatible endpoint, enabling agentic AI access to any internal, external, or SaaS application in minutes, without coding. Avoids time and costs associated with up-skilling, coding, QA, integration, hosting, and ongoing management. No need to update your solution when new protocol versions emerge, as the AI Gateway handles this for you.

– AI Gateway converts any API into an MCP-compatible endpoint, enabling agentic AI access to any internal, external, or SaaS application in minutes, without coding. Avoids time and costs associated with up-skilling, coding, QA, integration, hosting, and ongoing management. No need to update your solution when new protocol versions emerge, as the AI Gateway handles this for you. End-to-End Authentication and Authorization – OAuth 2.0 IdP support ensures appropriate identity-based access to systems and data, preventing unauthorized AI agent access. Existing solutions lack seamless integration with enterprise IdPs.

– OAuth 2.0 IdP support ensures appropriate identity-based access to systems and data, preventing unauthorized AI agent access. Existing solutions lack seamless integration with enterprise IdPs. Monitoring and Visibility of AI Interactions – Real-time visibility into AI-API traffic with full audit logging enables detailed tracking of agent and user behavior, what applications are being accessed, and which API calls are being made via agents.

– Real-time visibility into AI-API traffic with full audit logging enables detailed tracking of agent and user behavior, what applications are being accessed, and which API calls are being made via agents. Enterprise-Ready – Unlike alternatives, Cequence is designed for the enterprise, offering a SaaS solution with continuous environment monitoring and discrete pre-prod/prod modes. Integrates with existing infrastructure without disruption.

Today, the Cequence Unified API Protection (UAP) platform is used by a broad spectrum of the world’s largest organizations to monitor and secure their applications and APIs. The combination of AI Gateway and UAP allows Cequence customers to stop agent-fueled attacks, fraud, and abuse such as the high-profile incidents recently publicized in the news.

“Cequence doesn’t just secure applications and APIs. They enable entirely new business models, said Amir Sarhangi, CEO and co-founder of Skyfire, creators of the KYAPay open payment and identity protocol for AI Agents. “The AI Gateway is critical infrastructure that brings agentic AI into the real world by making secure, compliant access to enterprise APIs scalable and seamless. Cequence is a trusted partner because they know how to protect real time interactions without slowing innovation. It's a critical component as we build the infrastructure that gives AI agents everything they need to transact, including verified identity, real-time micropayments, and instant monetization."

Early adopters have been quick to recognize AI Gateway value. “We were trying to enable a complex, customer-facing agentic application experience, a process we thought would take months,” said an early enterprise customer. “With Cequence AI Gateway, we went from ‘stalled’ to ‘operational’ in under 48 hours. Now, customers can ask natural language questions and get real-time answers, reducing costly support interactions. It solves a real business problem faster and more safely than we thought possible.”

“This launch is a natural evolution of our Unified API Protection platform,” said Shreyans Mehta, CTO and co-founder at Cequence Security. “We’ve engineered the AI Gateway to transform any application or API into an MCP-compatible endpoint, with real-time enforcement policies baked in. It’s built to meet developers where they are, while giving security teams the control they need. It’s not just about enabling agentic AI; it’s about enabling it responsibly at scale.”

Mehta added: “Building this requires deep knowledge of how APIs are structured, used, and abused at scale. That’s why Cequence is uniquely positioned to enable the next generation of intelligence automation responsibly.”

Enabling agentic AI starts at the API layer, and that’s where Cequence leads. Cequence was built to solve difficult API security challenges in real time, at scale. While others are still trying to figure out how to safely expose APIs to agentic AI, Cequence brings years of enterprise experience to a problem that demands security-first thinking.

It’s designed by the same team that protects over 10 billion API interactions daily, and is built to handle the performance, governance, and authentication challenges unique to this new era of AI automation.

Availability

Cequence AI Gateway: August 2025

Deployment formats: SaaS and Helm chart

About Cequence Security

Cequence is a pioneer in API security and bot management, making the applications and APIs that organizations depend on AI-ready while protecting them from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Our unique solutions unlock the promise of agentic AI productivity while providing real-time security against increasingly subtle and sophisticated threats. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code, no-risk approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

