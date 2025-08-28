Dubai, UAE — Centurion Properties, one of Dubai’s premier real estate developers, is proud to announce the launch of Burj Capital, a Grade ‘A’ commercial tower set to become a distinguished addition to the city’s Business Bay Skyline – a façade that speaks power.

Strategically located in one of Dubai’s most sought-after commercial districts, Burj Capital has been designed to offer the finest business environment that balances architectural distinction with operational excellence. The tower’s name draws from the legacy of the “Burj” identity, symbolising presence, stature, and distinction, while the word “Capital” underlines its positioning as a centre of ambition, leadership, and economic gravity.



Developed by Centurion Properties, a company recognised for delivering forward-looking and community-driven real estate projects since 2013, Burj Capital is a natural extension of the company's commitment to shaping dynamic, sustainable urban destinations. With a portfolio comprising 15+ luxury, commercial, and residential real estate projects, along with 13+ projects in strategic partnerships, spanning over 8 million sq. ft. of built-up area, Centurion Properties continues to demonstrate its strength in delivering value-driven, future-ready projects, which include other landmark developments such as:

Sola Residences: A project that has redefined urban living in Dubai.

A project that has redefined urban living in Dubai. Flora Isle: An ultimate private beachfront residence, a testament to their dedication to outstanding workmanship.

An ultimate private beachfront residence, a testament to their dedication to outstanding workmanship. Capital One Motor City: A groundbreaking project that introduces futuristic office spaces, blending luxury, functionality, and architectural innovation.

A groundbreaking project that introduces futuristic office spaces, blending luxury, functionality, and architectural innovation. Capital One JVC: An ideal destination for dynamic businesses seeking sophistication and functionality, in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle.

Burj Capital features impressive specifications, including a Built-Up Area (BUA) of over 962,349+ sq. ft and 245 units, primarily consisting of offices, retail spaces, gym, and viewing lounge. It offers expansive 18,500+ sq. ft. floor plates, sophisticated finishes, and intelligent infrastructure systems. In addition to workplace functionality, this G+29+ storey tower integrates curated lifestyle amenities, including a wellness facility with paddle courts, yoga studios, and a rooftop running trail. A fully equipped gym, amphitheatre, jacuzzi zone, swimming pool, recreation zone, and parking system in basements and podium further support productivity and wellbeing.

"At Centurion Properties, we lay a greater emphasis on projects that encapsulate modern infrastructure and innovative techniques to offer high-end and luxurious experiences. Similarly, Burj Capital is a statement of intent, a destination for organisations seeking presence, functionality, and prestige in a single address," Mr. Joby George, CEO of Centurion Properties, said.

“We believe its design, state-of-the-art amenities, and strategic location will make it the preferred address for organisations seeking presence, functionality, and prestige in a single address. The design and location of Burj Capital make it ideal for regional headquarters, multinational firms, and leading professional entities,” he added.

As a pioneer in the UAE’s fast-growing real estate landscape, Centurion Properties is driven by innovation, integrating cutting-edge design and environmental stewardship into every project. The official launch of Burj Capital will be marked by a grand launch event, bringing together business leaders, investors, and stakeholders for a first look at what is set to become one of Dubai's most notable commercial landmarks.

About Centurion Properties

Founded in 2013, Centurion Properties stands as a beacon of innovation in real estate development, transforming urban landscapes into vibrant spaces where people can live, work, and thrive. As industry pioneers at the forefront of innovation, Centurion crafts modern, sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks for elegance and exclusivity. Renowned for their commitment to intricate design and high-end living, Centurion Properties transforms urban environments into vibrant communities where residents can truly flourish. With each project, the company delivers unique and luxurious experiences that not only meet the needs of today but also anticipate the desires of tomorrow’s discerning clientele, setting the gold standard for luxury living in Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline.