The partnership will ensure maximum connectivity for shoppers in Cenomi’s lifestyle centers across the Kingdom, reinforcing Cenomi Centers’ commitment to digital malls and building omnichannel shopping experiences.

The infrastructure is future-ready, supporting emerging technologies and ensuring that Cenomi Centers offers the best customer experience possible.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce during the LEAP25 conference that it is partnering with telecommunications infrastructure provider TAWAL to implement cutting-edge indoor cellular coverage across its retail properties. Cenomi Centers is proud to announce this step forward in digital connectivity as world leaders in technology gather in Saudi Arabia to discuss the ever-changing technology landscape.

This announcement will bring seamless, high-speed connectivity for visitors, tenants and mall operators across Cenomi Centers’ entire portfolio of 22 assets, including over 4,500 stores across 10 major Saudi cities. The network will cover various mobile service providers, ensuring maximum impact for all users.

The implementation of a wireless connectivity network is consistent with Cenomi Centers’ commitment to providing a premium visitor experience, empowering customers with easy connectivity for browsing, navigation and online purchases. It also fits into Cenomi Centers’ vision for digital malls, bringing together technology and shopping experiences to create a connected environment that drives footfall.

This infrastructure will be future-ready, supporting emerging technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart solutions. This is an investment that will ensure Cenomi Centers’ portfolio will be the best retail and lifestyle destinations not just for today, but for tomorrow.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, said: “At Cenomi Centers, we are thrilled to partner with TAWAL to offer the best connectivity to our customers. We know that the future of retail is in omnichannel experiences, and we want to ensure that both our customers and our tenants are able to engage with each other across as many mediums as possible, reinforcing our experiential approach to shopping. We are grateful to TAWAL for its partnership and look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO, TAWAL, said: “TAWAL is enthusiastic about this agreement to offer state-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure across all of Cenomi Centers’ properties. This is an important step towards guaranteeing high-quality cellular coverage for everyone, wherever they need it, ultimately serving to connect people and improve their daily lives.”

TAWAL and Cenomi Centers share a dedication to empowering shoppers to connect with each other and enjoy the best retail experiences in the world. This commitment, partnering the Kingdom’s premiere shopping properties with the best telecommunications technologies, will position both partners, alongside their customers, to thrive in the years to come.

-Ends-

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with more than 4,500 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.

About TAWAL:

TAWAL is the leading integrated ICT infrastructure and Telecommunications Tower Company in the Kingdom and largest in the region. The company owns and operates more than 21,000 towers across Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and Pakistan.