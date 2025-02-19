The initiative supports Saudi Arabia's sustainability and economic diversification efforts by promoting EV use, reducing carbon emissions, and contributing to non-oil GDP growth

EVIQ’s new R&D facility ensures cutting-edge, reliable and efficient charging solutions to be deployed across Cenomi Centers locations

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, is pleased to announce that it has signed a deal with the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) to roll out fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles (EV) across its centers, transforming the sustainability prospects of the Kingdom.

Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, and with more than 4,500 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. In the first nine months of 2024, Cenomi Centers welcomed close to 100million visitors across its locations – making it a perfect partner in EVIQ’s mission to support EV adoption in the Saudi market by providing core locations for the creation of a nationwide EV charging infrastructure. Cenomi Centers developments include iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh.

Cenomi Centers is set to host the chargers across its portfolio of locations, with the partnership set to accelerate electrification in KSA by supporting EVIQ in developing a fast-charging network that is reliable, accessible and wide-reaching. With a vision to deploy chargers across the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, a goal which Cenomi Centers fully supports.

EVs are the future of mobility, and so the availability of a fast and reliable network of EV chargers is essential to ensure a positive and smooth experience for EV owners around the Kingdom. This partnership will stimulate a higher rate of EV adoption among the Saudi community, supporting the growth of EV manufacturers in KSA, in which will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts and driving non-oil GDP growth, while also helping to achieve sustainability and net-zero emissions objectives of the Kingdom by reducing carbon emissions.

The partnership only furthers Cenomi Centers’ commitment to its sustainability journey through continuous improvements and partnerships to operate consciously and responsibly. As developers, owners and operators of commercial real estate, Cenomi Centers recognize that it has a responsibility to ensure that it is consistently working to enhance its environmental footprint and help the Kingdom tackle climate change through local action.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, said: “At Cenomi Centers, we are thrilled to join forces with EVIQ in an initiative that propels Saudi Arabia towards its sustainable future. This partnership is not just about expanding EV infrastructure; it's about transforming our lifestyle centers into hubs of innovation and environmental stewardship. We are excited to play a pivotal role in driving the Kingdom's green agenda, ensuring that our lifestyle centers not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious community."

Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO EVIQ, said: We are thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with Cenomi Centers to drive forward the electric vehicle transformation in the Kingdom. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to make EV charging accessible and efficient across the nation. By integrating our state-of-the-art charging technology within Cenomi’s strategic locations, we are supporting Saudi Arabia's vision for an environmentally sustainable economy, paving the way for a greener future. We are committed to ensuring that every EV owner experiences seamless and reliable charging as part of their everyday travel, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and sustainability.”

EVIQ’s commitment to top-quality EV infrastructure is clearly enforced through the rigorous testing of all technologies and equipment in EVIQ’s research & development facility in Riyadh, in the goal of ensuring reliability, efficiency, and meeting the top standards of operation within the Kingdom. This commitment ensures that Cenomi customers will enjoy an optimal and seamless charging experience across Cenomi Centers, and that EV drivers in KSA have access to reliable and efficient charging solutions. Worth to mention, that charging at EVIQ Station is currently free of charge.

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with more than 4,500 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.

About EVIQ:

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) is a joint venture company between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) & Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The company supports EV adoption in the Saudi market by building best-in-class infrastructure and creating a nationwide network of fast-charging hubs for electric vehicles around the Kingdom. With a vision to deploy more than 5,000 chargers in strategic locations around the Kingdom, EVIQ is spearheading the enablement of the EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Through strong collaboration with local partners for installation & maintenance, EVIQ is aiming to build a strong foundation for the sector which will stimulate the growth of EV adoption among the Saudi community, leading to making the sector more attractive and rewarding for investors to take part in the journey.

In addition, EVIQ has also established a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Facility in Riyadh, that is the first-of-its-kind in the region. The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment, reinforcing EVIQ's commitment to quality & efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This facility is a corner-stone in the deployment of chargers & technologies that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, efficiency, and compatibility for the Saudi Market.

EVIQ envisions a robust presence throughout Saudi Arabian cities and connecting roads by 2030. This strategic initiative aligns with relevant regulations and standards, aiming to lead the electric vehicle (EV) transition by providing best-in-class and widely accessible EV charging infrastructure. The widespread adoption of EVs holds multifaceted benefits, such as cost saving for car owners, reducing carbon emissions from transportations, and supporting a more sustainable & greener environment for Saudi Arabia.

For more information about EVIQ, please visit www.eviq.sa/en/