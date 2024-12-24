Celestyal Journey marked its maiden call in Doha this month and will homeport in the Qatari capital for the next three seasons

Dubai, UAE – Celestyal, the globally award-winning cruise line known for offering all-inclusive experiences, and whose luxury liner, Celestyal Journey, made its maiden call in Doha this month, has launched the 'Live Your Vacation Dream' campaign. This offer is available for new bookings made until February 28, 2025.

The campaign features savings of up to 50% across the line’s 2025, 2026 and early 2027 programmes, including stops in Doha, while select sailings include a bonus credit of up to $100 per person pre-loaded on each guest’s CelestyalPay.

Introduced earlier this year, CelestyalPay is a prepaid food and beverage tab used onboard for any non-complimentary food and drink purchases. Guests can either add the charges to their account as they go or will be invited to preload their CelestyalPay prior to, or on the first day of sailing to receive top-up bonus credit from the cruise line.

Savings are available across the entire 2025 – 2027 programme with a number of different itineraries with up to 50% off, ranging from three to seven nights sailings around the Arabian Gulf, including:

A three-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruise sailing round-trip from Abu Dhabi, calling at Doha, Khalifa Bin Salman (Bahrain) and Dubai. Prices start from $359pp.

A four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruise sailing round-trip from Abu Dhabi, calling at Fujairah, Muscat and Kasab. Prices start from $459 pp.

A seven-night ‘Desert Days’ cruise sailing round-trip from Doha on the Celestyal Journey which will home port in the Qatari capital for three seasons, calling at Dubai, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Khalifa Bin Salman (Bahrain). Prices start from $739pp.

A seven-night ‘Desert Days’ cruise sailing round-trip from Dubai, calling at Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Khalifa Bin Salman (Bahrain) and Doha. Prices start from $739pp.

A seven-night ‘Iconic Arabia cruise sailing round-trip from Abu Dhabi, calling at Doha, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Muscat and Khasab. Prices start from $739pp.

Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s chief commercial officer said: “Our new campaign invites guests to ‘Live Your Vacation Dream’, showcasing our destination focused itineraries and irresistible onboard offerings. It brings out-of-this-world savings across our programme, through to early 2027. Whether guests want to explore the beautiful beaches and enticing history of the Greek Isles or capture some dazzling winter sun in the Arabian Gulf, there’s something to suit all tastes and budgets.

“And to celebrate the launch of our new food and beverage pre-purchase tab, CelestyalPay, we are giving each guest an additional bonus of up to €100 to spend in our award-winning speciality restaurants, coffee bars and lounges.”

For more information visit celestyal.com or call 0808 258 4170.

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two brand new vessels, accommodating up to 1300 passengers each, Celestyal prioritises highly personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.