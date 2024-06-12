Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City (DHFC) is delighted to announce an exciting array of activities and special promotions to celebrate Eid al-Adha. As an integral part of Qatar’s festive spirit, DHFC is committed to providing unique attractions for everyone in Qatar, including citizens, visitors, and expats, making this Eid holiday truly special. From thrilling theme park shows to exclusive tenant offers, a memorable and joyous holiday experience awaits families and friends alike!

This Eid al-Adha, DHFC is transforming into a hub of entertainment and festivity. From June 14-22, 2024, visitors can enjoy spectacular shows and performances, including interactive character shows, theatrical performances, circus acts, and more at venues such as Virtuocity, Angry Birds World, and Snow Dunes within DHFC. Additionally, throughout the festival, roaming acts such as a vibrant circus parade and whimsical stilt walkers will add a touch of fun and excitement as they interact with guests throughout the venue.

DHFC is also rolling out exclusive offers and deals from our tenants, making it the perfect time to shop and save. The mall will extend its weekend hours until midnight, providing ample time for all your Eid preparations. Special campaigns include a versatile gift card with fantastic savings and flexibility, and the “Virtual Mall,” offering convenient shopping from home with various delivery options.

From June 7-16, 2024, embrace the spirit of giving at the Qatar Charity Adha 2024 Donation Booth titled “Your Udhiyah, a meal for those in need.” Located on the ground floor, this is your opportunity to contribute towards a meal for someone in need, making a meaningful impact, and spreading joy to our community during this blessed occasion.

For more information on specific event schedules and to plan your Eid al-Adha festivities at DHFC, visit our website.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Beatrice Zemelyte, Weber Shandwick: bzemelyte@webershandwick.com

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination and amongst the top 20 malls globally, encompasses over 500 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewelry, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian, as well as traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Laduree. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas, and a diverse selection of shops and dining options. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and encapsulates the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

The mall has been honored as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.