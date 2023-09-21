Dubai, UAE: Afternoons just got more fun! Roxy Cinemas invites young movie buffs to the new After School Club – an exciting after-school experience dedicated to kids and teens.

Playing the latest and greatest family, animation, and adventure movies, specially curated for kids of all ages, movie fans and their parents can watch their favorite characters come to life while enjoying UNLIMITED popcorn and a regular juice or soda for just AED 59.

The After School Club starts right after school from Monday to Friday. For parents who prefer not to join in on the movie fun, can conveniently drop off their little ones at the ultimate after-school hangout spot.

Available in Silver and Gold experience, the After School Club at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, and Al Khawaneej Walk locations from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

Hop on board for an epic after-school adventure at Roxy Cinemas. It's non-stop fun, excitement and unlimited popcorn.

This week’s line-up includes Gran Turismo, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 2 and Cats in the Museum. Visit https://www.theroxycinemas.com/events-cinemas/after-school-club or via the Roxy Cinemas app to check out the latest movies playing.

Terms & Conditions

The offer is valid from Mondays to Fridays only

The offer is valid for select movies from 3.30 to 5.30pm

The same price applies to the guardian – and yes, they are also eligible to get unlimited popcorn

Not available at Roxy Cinemas in Boxpark

Popcorn can be refilled at the concession counters

About Roxy Cinemas:

Launched in January 2017, Roxy Cinemas is Dubai's premium cinema experience, located at Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Boxpark. Offering multiple movie viewing experiences such as Roxy Xtreme, Platinum, Gold, and Silver, Roxy Cinemas provides a diverse selection of the latest blockbusters, live sports, and special events within a luxurious setting. With its convenient central locations, delectable gourmet food options, and VIP experiences, Roxy Cinemas is the preferred entertainment choice for Dubai's communities. As part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, Roxy Cinemas continues to thrive and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences.

