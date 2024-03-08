RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Ceer — Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle (EV) brand and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has announced the awarding of a SAR 5 billion (USD 1.3 billion) contract for the construction of the Ceer Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City.

The contract has been awarded to Saudi company Modern Building Leaders (MBL) to build a state-of-the-art facility, spanning over 1 million square meters, and will have an area under roof of 530,000 square meters. It will include dedicated zones for every stage of vehicle production, including a press shop, body shop, paint shop, and general assembly. Additionally, the complex will feature dedicated zones for logistics, waste management, warehouses, offices, water treatment system and a vehicle test track.

“We are delighted to witness the realization of our vision to ignite Saudi Arabia’s mobility industry, beginning with the construction of the Ceer Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Complex. This complex will be a benchmark for industrial excellence within the region and globally. It will feature the best technologies, equipment, and people, supported by partnerships with global industry leaders such as Dürr, Schuler, Siemens, ABB, and many more.” said Jim DeLuca, CEO of Ceer.

As Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle brand and OEM, Ceer a joint venture between PIF and Foxconn — was launched to support the electric vehicle sector, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aspirations for economic diversification, carbon emission reduction, and sustainable development. Ceer is committed to designing, manufacturing, and supplying technologically sophisticated electric sedans and SUVs, leveraging advanced systems from Foxconn and BMW, all from its base of operations in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

About Ceer - www.ceermotors.com

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, and will design, manufacture and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. A part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth by investing in promising growth industries, Ceer will attract over US$150 million of foreign direct investment, and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Ceer is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.