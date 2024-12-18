Ceer Manufacturing Complex installs Schuler’s first completely automatic press shop for smart manufacturing in the region.

Advanced press shop technology from Schuler will form the backbone of Ceer's vehicle production, enabling high output and efficiency.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle (EV) brand and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has partnered with Schuler to supply and install the first completely automatic press shop at its state-of-the-art Ceer Manufacturing Complex (CMC) in King Abdullah Economy City, the most advanced manufacturing facility in the MENA region.

The CMC encompasses every stage of vehicle production, from press shop and body shop to paint shop and general assembly. It also integrates comprehensive logistics, waste management, warehousing, offices, a water treatment system, and a dedicated vehicle test track.

Ceer's latest milestone at the facility, just four months after raising of the first steel frame is the start of the installation of the Schuler press shop, an important step in building the EV sector. The partnership with Schuler is central to the manufacturing process which is rapidly taking shape.

"Ceer is committed to setting a new standard for automotive manufacturing in MENA. It is essential we are equipped with the best solutions to ensure efficiency, quality, and sustainability. Partnering with top tier global suppliers like Schuler is crucial to Ceer's vision, and this partnership is a decisive step towards driving the future of electric mobility." said Jim DeLuca, Ceer CEO.

In this strategic partnership, Schuler is installing the region's first completely automatic, press shop for smart manufacturing, a significant step towards delivering Ceer’s ambitious plans. Commenting on the partnership, Martin Drasch, Schuler CEO said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ceer on this groundbreaking project. This installation marks Schuler’s first press shop where the logistics are completely automated – from transportation of the blanks to the press line to the automatic stacking of the finished parts. We are proud to contribute our expertise and technology to Ceer and the Kingdom.”

This landmark partnership with Schuler marks a crucial first step in Ceer's manufacturing process, and will form the backbone of its electric vehicle production, paving the way for a new era of smart manufacturing in the region.

The press shop, including two press lines, a tryout press, and a laser blanking line is the nucleus of vehicle production where precisely cut metal blanks are transformed into chassis parts, and body components like side frames, doors, and bonnets are formed from sheet metal. Schuler's advanced presses and laser blanking lines offer an output of up to 64 parts per minute. Overall, the press and laser blanking lines offer high availability, flexibility and output as well as decreased power consumption. Ceer’s advanced press lines, powered by cloud-based applications, prioritize energy efficiency, and sustainability.

About Ceer – www.ceermotors.com

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. A part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth by investing in promising growth industries, Ceer will attract over US$150 million of foreign direct investment, and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Ceer is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.

About the Schuler Group – www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming—from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, our products include automation, dies, process know-how and service for the entire metalworking industry. Within the Metris platform by ANDRITZ, Schuler brings together digital solutions for networking forming technology and develops them continuously to further improve line productivity and availability. For battery production in gigafactories, Schuler provides equipment and services in the process steps of cell assembly and formation. Our customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance and electrical industries. Presses from the Schuler Group mint coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at our headquarters in Göppingen, Germany, Schuler has approx. 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.