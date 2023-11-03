Collaboration between Cebu Pacific and OFW group encompasses complimentary flights, scholarships, humanitarian aid, safe travel campaigns and internship opportunities for future flight crew

Cebu Pacific continues to ramp up its global reach as it increases its international capacity by 63 per cent of its pre-pandemic level

The agreement reflects the airline's efforts to provide swift support and connections to over 1 million Filipinos and many expats in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines' leading airline, is pleased to announce its significant partnership with United Filipino Global (UFG), a non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting Filipino migrant workers. This partnership aims to enhance the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The collaboration is designed to enhance support for OFWs through a range of meaningful initiatives. This includes providing complimentary flights to select OFW beneficiaries, allowing them to reunite with their families in the Philippines with greater ease. Additionally, the partnership will actively promote potential scholarship grants for the children of OFWs, ensuring educational opportunities for a brighter future. In times of natural disasters, emergencies, and critical situations, CEB will deploy special flights to provide immediate humanitarian assistance and transportation for distressed OFWs. Cebu Pacific will also launch educational campaigns to inform OFWs about safe and responsible air travel practices, prioritizing their well-being. Furthermore, the airline will actively support OFW families and their children in participating in internship programs designed for those aspiring to join the aviation industry as flight crew and attendants.

Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Cebu Pacific looks forward to this collaboration with UFG, with the objective of assisting OFWs on their journey. Our commitment extends beyond providing flights; it encompasses creating a meaningful experience for our kababayans. We recognize the challenges they face and are providing the necessary support, alongside our commitment to ensuring air travel is safe, reliable, and affordable."

UFG's president, Gemma Sotto, echoed her optimism about the partnership, saying, "With this collaboration, we hope that our upcoming programs will be felt and embraced. We aspire to be an instrument for our OFWs and their children, continuing to make a positive impact on their lives. We eagerly anticipate launching our programs in collaboration with Cebu Pacific."

Over the years, CEB has undertaken numerous flights to repatriate distressed OFWs back to the Philippines. Notably, in 2021, CEB repatriated over 11,000 Filipinos from Dubai and the Middle East who were affected by COVID-19 lockdowns through a series of Bayanihan flights.

Demonstrating a firm commitment to facilitating travel for all, Cebu Pacific is steadfastly expanding its global presence. The airline is boosting its international capacity by an impressive 63 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels. By the close of 2023, Cebu Pacific will have added over 700,000 additional international seats compared to the previous year. This expansion is set to substantially enrich travel choices for the vibrant Filipino community worldwide and extend a warm welcome to travelers of diverse nationalities.

Currently, CEB operates flights to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

