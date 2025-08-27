Jakarta – CBRE, the world’s leading real estate consulting firm, today announced a significant expansion of its advisory business in Indonesia, marking a pivotal step in strengthening its comprehensive service platform across the Southeast Asian region. This strategic move builds upon the company’s established presence in Indonesia, including the Project Management team of Turner & Townsend, a majority-owned subsidiary of CBRE; and the 350-person Global Workplace Services (GWS) team. Over the next two years, CBRE plans to significantly expand its advisory team by adding nearly 100 new professionals across market segments, including Office, Retail, and Industrial & Logistics. This investment in talent will ensure clients receive unparalleled market insights, strategic guidance, and transaction expertise.

Indonesia’s economy, the largest in Southeast Asia, is a compelling growth story. Fueled by robust domestic consumption and an expanding middle class, the country is modernizing its real estate landscape through significant foreign investment. This capital inflow is concentrating in high-growth sectors like data centers and the EV battery supply chain, where Indonesia is emerging as the world’s nickel capital. These investments are catalyzing development across the property sector, with a growing emphasis on green building, a “flight-to-quality” in office leasing, and strong demand for industrial land. The residential market also remains robust, particularly in suburban areas, benefiting from new infrastructure.

CBRE’s expansion of its advisory capabilities in Indonesia is directly aligned with the growing economic trajectory, aiming to support both local and international clients navigating this dynamic real estate market. To spearhead this expansion, the CBRE Indonesia leadership team will be led by Angela Wibawa, who is the Head for Indonesia’s advisory business.

Anshuman Magazine, Divisional President, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “Indonesia’s economic resilience and its position as a powerhouse in Southeast Asia make it a critical market for our strategic growth. This expansion of our advisory business is a testament to our confidence in the country’s real estate potential and our commitment to offering integrated, world-class services that meet the evolving needs of our global and local clients across this vibrant region.”

Sumit Mukherjee, Head of Real Estate, Asia, Turner & Townsend, said, “This expansion in Indonesia perfectly complements Turner & Townsend’s strong project management presence. This integrated approach will offer clients a truly seamless and comprehensive solution, from strategic inception to successful project delivery, leveraging our combined expertise to capitalize on Indonesia’s significant real estate and infrastructure growth.”

The expanded advisory business will work in close synergy with Turner & Townsend’s Project Management capabilities in Indonesia, providing clients with a seamless, end-to-end solution for their real estate needs – from strategic planning and advisory to project execution and facility management. This development reinforces CBRE’s long-term vision for growth in the Asia Pacific region, leveraging its global expertise and local insights to support clients in key emerging markets.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2024 revenue). The company has more than 140,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves clients through four business segments: Advisory (leasing, sales, debt origination, mortgage servicing, valuations); Building Operations & Experience (facilities management, property management, flex space & experience); Project Management (program management, project management, cost consulting); Real Estate Investments (investment management, development). Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend is a global professional services company with over 22,000 people in more than 60 countries. Working with clients across real estate, infrastructure, energy and natural resources, Turner & Townsend specialises in major programmes, project, cost and commercial management, project controls and performance, net zero and digital solutions, in markets around the world. Turner & Townsend is majority-owned by CBRE Group Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, with its partners holding a significant non-controlling interest. Please visit our website: www,turnerandtownsend.com