Dubai – Leading real estate advisory group and property consultant, Cavendish Maxwell, has concluded the sale of Property Monitor in line with its business growth strategy.

The sale to Dubizzle Group comes as Cavendish Maxwell enters a key phase in its Middle East expansion, which includes launching new service lines and venturing into new markets, such as KSA.

Jay Grant, Founder, Cavendish Maxwell, said: “We are proud to have been the driving force behind Property Monitor. Since its foundation in 2015, Property Monitor has grown year-on-year and is now firmly positioned as Dubai’s largest, leading and most trusted real estate intelligence platform. Cavendish Maxwell is entering a high growth phase, and the sale of Property Monitor fully aligns with our bold strategic plans going forward. Cavendish Maxwell will remain a core subscriber to the Property Monitor platform, ensuring it’s continued access to best in class UAE market data. It has been a pleasure partnering with the Property Monitor team, whose dedication, innovation and strong leadership took the company from incubation to international recognition and renown. We wish them every success under the new ownership and look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive and prosper.”

One of the UAE’s leading, most trusted real estate advisory groups and property consultants, Cavendish Maxwell has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait City and Muscat, with plans to move into Riyadh this year. Regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Cavendish Maxwell offers a full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategy and consulting, research, building consultancy, investment and commercial agency expertise. The company recently relaunched a number of services, including its newly branded Built Asset Consulting business, with new services in the pipeline and, earlier this year, strengthened its leadership team in the UAE and Oman, with several Partner and senior management promotions.

