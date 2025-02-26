ShaikhTech, a leading technology company that specializes in 3D city-level and asset-level digital twins, and Cavago, the rapidly expanding online platform revolutionizing the equine world, are proud to announce a new partnership. The agreement was officially signed on 21 December 2024 at the 2024 London International Horse Show.

Cavago is on a mission to bring the equestrian industry into the digital age. No matter where you are in the world, equine enthusiasts and professionals alike can access Cavago’s end-to-end platform – from consumer bookings of any equine experience in the world to back-office solutions such as payments and stable management—connecting a rapidly growing network of over 1,000 hosts in 64 countries. By harnessing technology to streamline and simplify the equine experience, Cavago is setting a new standard for transparency, accessibility, and convenience in the industry.

Through this strategic collaboration, ShaikhTech will utilize its expertise in creating 3D digital twins to scan and digitize host properties listed on Cavago. This initiative will provide 3D virtual tours, allowing potential visitors to explore facilities remotely and gain a realistic view of the surroundings. It will also enhance property transparency by offering hosts an innovative way to showcase their stables, arenas, accommodations, and equestrian facilities. Additionally, the partnership will increase visibility in the equine world, enabling prospective clients to virtually tour properties and make more informed booking decisions. Furthermore, by integrating real-time data from IoT sensors with 3D digital twins, the collaboration will enable continuous monitoring of stable conditions, horse well-being, and facility management. This advanced synergy will ultimately improve horse health and wellness while optimizing the efficiency of equine operations.

“As we continue to expand Cavago’s presence across the globe, it’s vital that we continue to innovate and embrace cutting-edge solutions,” said Tauseef Qadri, Founder and CEO of Cavago. “By partnering with ShaikhTech, we will present unparalleled 3D digital experiences for hosts and guests alike - enabling them to connect in entirely new ways.”

“We have been impressed with Cavago’s quick growth globally and see great potential in bringing this new dimension of 3D digital twin technology to the equine industry,” said Zeeshan Shaikh, Founder and CEO of ShaikhTech. “Our partnership with Cavago will deliver a new level of insight and engagement, ensuring that equine enthusiasts around the world can explore remarkable locations more conveniently and confidently.”

ShaikhTech and Cavago will be present at the upcoming Saudi Cup Weekend 2025, taking place at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse on 21 and 22 February 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Over US $38.1 million in prize money will be on offer during Saudi Cup Weekend 2025, where the world’s finest thoroughbreds and jockeys will gather. Headlining the event is the Saudi Cup, renowned as the richest horse race in the world, with a $20 million purse at stake. Beyond the racing itself, the weekend is a celebration of Saudi sporting culture, entertainment, cuisine, and heritage. Representatives from ShaikhTech and Cavago look forward to engaging with industry professionals and showcasing how this partnership will revolutionize the equine landscape.

In its 6th edition, the Saudi Cup delivered an electrifying race where Forever Young clinched victory over Romantic Warrior. The event was graced by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, along with esteemed members of various royal families and dignitaries from around the globe. Held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA), the international competition featured partnerships with Boutique Group, Diriyah, National Housing Company (NHC), Saudia Airlines, Saudi National Bank, and Zood. For more details, visit https://jcsa.sa/en/saudi-cup/.

About Cavago

Cavago is a fast-growing online platform dedicated to revolutionizing the equine industry. Cavago’s mission is to modernize equestrian bookings and simplify business operations through practical, user-friendly solutions. With already over 1,000 hosts across 64 countries and more onboarding every day, Cavago brings accessibility and ease to the forefront of the equestrian world.

About ShaikhTech

ShaikhTech is a global technology company, operating across 11 countries, specializing in AI and creating high-fidelity 3D city-level and asset-level digital twins. The company’s diverse portfolio of clients spans various industries including real estate, hospitality, retail and much more, showcasing ShaikhTech’s commitment to innovation and expertise in emerging digital technologies.

For Media Queries, kindly connect with:

PAZ Marketing and PR Management

Ms. Zeina Akkawi or Ms. Kristie Templa

Zeina.akkawi@pazmarketing.com

kristie@pazmarketing.com