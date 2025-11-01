Casa Milano proudly announced the launch of Ambiente by Casa Milano, its new home décor division, during an exclusive event that also celebrated the brand’s 6th anniversary. The evening featured the grand reveal of Ambiente’s name and logo, marking a milestone in Casa Milano’s journey of design excellence and innovation.

Ambiente by Casa Milano is the passion project of Mrs. Ruby Sajan, who brings her deep appreciation for artistry, color, texture, and emotion into the world of home décor. With a background as a certified makeup artist, Ruby’s journey from beauty to interiors was a natural evolution — transforming her creativity into a purposeful mission to curate spaces that are elegant, expressive, and full of life.

Ruby’s personal style is central to Ambiente’s collections. Every piece is personally handpicked by her from different countries across the world, ensuring that it reflects her personality and aura while maintaining a balance of vintage charm and modern artistry. The collections are thoughtfully curated to combine Ruby’s sensibilities with the needs and preferences of the audience, ensuring that every space is distinctive, functional, and emotionally engaging.

"Ambiente is the culmination of a long-held dream to create homes that inspire and delight," said Mrs. Ruby Sajan, President of Casa Milano and founder of Ambiente. “My first collection is a true reflection of who I am - elegant, expressive, and soulful. Each design embodies a harmony between artistry and functionality, where luxury meets warmth and mindfulness. Our vision is to craft spaces that tell a story, evoke emotion, and bring beauty into everyday living, all while honoring sustainability and ethical sourcing.”

Each piece embodies Ruby’s vision: refined luxury paired with creativity, sustainability, and meaningful design, reflecting Casa Milano’s hallmark sophistication while adding her unique personal touch.

“I’ve always gravitated toward either purely vintage pieces or distinctly modern art, fusion never quite spoke to me,” Ruby shared. “If I had to choose, vintage will always have my heart; it carries a sense of history and soul that modern design rarely matches. With Ambiente, my personal aesthetic is deeply woven into the collection, yet every piece is thoughtfully curated to resonate with the consumer’s taste, lifestyle, and individuality.”

Mr. Azhar Sajan, Founder and Visionary behind Casa Milano, remarked, "Celebrating six years of Casa Milano alongside the launch of Ambiente is incredibly special for me personally. Seeing my mother, Ruby, bring her creativity and passion into the business is inspiring, and I feel honored to support her in fulfilling this dream. Ambiente is not just a division; it’s a reflection of her vision, personality, and dedication, and it brings me immense pride to witness her passion come to life in this way."

Under Ruby’s leadership, Ambiente by Casa Milano promises to redefine luxury interiors in the UAE. From eco-friendly materials to ethically sourced accents, the division emphasizes mindful design, where every object is thoughtfully curated to enhance both aesthetic appeal and the well-being of the home’s occupants.

The launch marks the beginning of an ambitious journey for Ambiente, with plans to expand its collections across the UAE, inspiring homes to embrace artistry, elegance, and individuality.