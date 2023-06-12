Manama, Bahrain: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Bahrain, launched an initiative in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Environment, The Bahrain Mall and Crown Industries, to highlight and bring awareness to World Environment Day. The initiative, which took place at The Bahrain Mall, enabled mall goers and Carrefour customers to bring their plastic waste and in return, receive a free Carrefour Bahrain reusable bag. This was among a number of initiatives that were held by the Supreme Council for Environment and Carrefour Bahrain, with the aim of ensuring a more environmentally-friendly and sustainable future.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

