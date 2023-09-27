Doha, Qatar: – The student population at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, has reached a campus record of 472 students. The students come from 61 nations and nearly 40% are Qatari citizens.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, commented: “Our students form a diverse community of enthusiastic learners. With the largest enrollment in campus history, this academic year is shaping up to be busy and productive.”

CMU-Q offers undergraduate degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems. In addition to the major programs, students choose from a variety of electives in the arts and sciences.

CMU-Q students are also encouraged to explore electives at the other Qatar Foundation partner universities. This academic year, CMU-Q is offering a new joint minor, Multidisciplinary Energy Studies, along with Georgetown University in Qatar and Texas A&M University at Qatar. CMU-Q continues to offer the Media and Politics minor in collaboration with Georgetown University in Qatar and Northwestern University in Qatar.

Trick notes how Education City’s multiversity model benefits the students: “Education City is a special place, and our students have opportunities for study, research and collaboration that are unique in the world. I am so pleased to see so many Education City students—including those from CMU-Q—make the most of the multiversity experience and cross register at the partner universities.

Applications are open for students beginning their university studies in August 2024.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 470 students from 61 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 16 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1200.

To learn more, visit www.qatar.cmu.edu