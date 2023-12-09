Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) and MEEZA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas of education, scientific research, and community development.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, and Mr. Mohsin Nasser Al-Marri, MEEZA acting chief executive officer.

Under the MoU, the two parties will cooperate in several areas, including internship and employment opportunities for CMU-Q students, and education and training for MEEZA’s executive leadership.

“We are excited to collaborate with MEEZA to advance education, research, and community development in Qatar,” said Dean Trick. “This MoU will strengthen our partnership and provide new opportunities for our students to make significant contributions to Qatar’s growth and prosperity.”

“We are delighted to partner with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar,” said Mr. Al-Marri. “This MoU will provide us with access to world-class expertise and resources that will help us achieve our goals of innovation and excellence.”

MEEZA QSTP- LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider based in Qatar. MEEZA’s offerings include managed IT services, data center services, cloud services and IT security services.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 470 students from 61 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 16 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1200.

About MEEZA:

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

MEEZA is a publicly quoted company on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange, open to customers and investors with share capital of 648,980,000 QAR.he company has five Tier III certified data centers, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

For more information, please visit: meeza.net