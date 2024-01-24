Riyadh, KSA - Cartlow, the pioneering Circular Commerce champion in the region, is embarking on a groundbreaking partnership with EADA, the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) owned by PIF. Together, they are set to unveil the region's first advanced closed-loop circular economy solution, elevating sustainability practices by seamlessly integrating innovative technology to empower reuse, recycling, and the redesign of reverse supply chains.

The mission of this collaboration is to turbocharge the closed-loop ecosystem, making significant strides toward Saudi Vision 2030's ambitious sustainability goals. It envisions a united effort dedicated to sustainable practices such as circular take-back: collecting, handling, and driving solutions to put materials into the recycling and circular loop under the umbrella of environmental responsibility.

Embracing the Circular shift, Mohammad Sleiman, the Founder & CEO at Cartlow stated: "This alliance is a game-changer! Together with EADA, we're leading the regional transition from a linear to circular economy. Through our innovative tech, we will be steering the region towards a more sustainable and efficient future. It's all about creating a resilient, eco-conscious world!"

EADA and Cartlow utilizing their combined strengths to make an impact. Zamel Sultan Al Sharani, the CEO at EADA, shares the enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to partner with Cartlow in leading the charge for the regional circular economy. This alliance reflects our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030, blending cutting-edge tech into our operations. Together, we're rewriting the rules for sustainable practices!"

This isn't just an alliance – it's a bold leap into transformation! Cartlow and EADA are on a mission to shape a sustainable and innovative circular economy, setting new benchmarks and leaving a lasting legacy in the regional markets. Get ready for a recycling revolution – this is just the beginning!

-Ends-

About Cartlow:

Cartlow is the leading Circular Commerce platform in KSA & UAE. It started as a Re-Commerce initiative, which has since evolved into a top-tier cloud-based technology platform, offering SaaS services to major players. Cartlow has significantly impacted the ecosystem by enabling and structuring the market with various reverse supply chain components, including Returns Management, Take-back, Trade-Ins, Diagnostics tools, Data wiping, and multi-seller Recommence. This ensures unbeatable prices on a range of reverse products while assuring the highest quality standards."

About EADA:

Established under the esteemed patronage of King Salman Al Saud, Sorting and Recycling Co. For Environmental Services (EADA) stands as a premier Electrical, Electronic, and Solid Recycling Factory. Committed to providing a standard of excellence, EADA transforms electronic and solid waste into environmentally friendly reusable raw materials, adhering to recognized authorities' guidelines both locally and internationally. Serving Saudi Arabia and GCC countries, EADA operates with a vision to create a triple-win outcome for the community, environment, and economy by converting waste into valuable resources. Beyond its recycling capabilities, EADA actively contributes to waste reduction by raising awareness among electrical, electronic, and solid waste users about the importance of recycling. As a steadfast electronic and electrical waste recycler, EADA plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainable practices and environmental conservation in the region.