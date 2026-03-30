Bold investment signals unwavering confidence in the UAE, its leadership, and the future of the region

The first new boats will be available to members in April 2026

Dubai, UAE: The Captains Club, the MENA's first and largest premium boat club with an operational presence across 24 locations in the UAE and the GCC, has made a landmark investment of AED 25 million to expand its fleet by 70 boats, bringing its total fleet to over 300 vessels. The investment comes amidst a period of regional uncertainty, underscoring the company’s strong conviction in the UAE’s economic resilience, visionary leadership, and continued position as a global hub for lifestyle and leisure innovation.

At its core, the investment reflects The Captains Club’s commitment to delivering enhanced value to its growing member base. The addition of 70 boats, combined with new vessel types and a broader range of on-water activities, will significantly elevate the membership experience, offering greater choice, availability, and variety across the club's network. Every boat added to the fleet translates directly into greater value for members. The first of the newly acquired vessels will be available as early as April 2026.

Zaid Shouly, CEO & Managing Partner, The Captains Club, stated: “At a time when many are choosing caution, we are choosing conviction. Our investment reflects unwavering confidence in the UAE, its leadership, and the long-term strength of this market. With a fleet of more than 300 boats and a pipeline of new vessels and experiences, we are deepening our commitment to our members and investing boldly in the future.”

Alongside the fleet expansion, The Captains Club will introduce new categories of boats and curated on-water activities, further diversifying what members can enjoy across the club's marina locations throughout the UAE and GCC. Full details of the new vessel types and experiences will be revealed ahead of the April 2026 launch.

About The Captains Club

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2014, The Captains Club is the MENA's first and largest premium boat club, with a fleet of 200+ vessels across 24 locations in the UAE and the GCC. The club’s membership model gives members unlimited access to a world-class fleet without the cost or complexity of boat ownership. The Captains Club is a portfolio company of International Holding Company (IHC). For more information, visit www.thecaptainsclub.ae.

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