Capital Majlis will provide an outstanding array of Iftar and Suhoor menus

Abu Dhabi – Capital 360 Event Experiences and Capital Catering +, both subsidiaries of ADNEC Group, today announced that Modon will be the headline sponsor of the Capital Majlis during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Returning to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and taking place for the first time at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the Capital Majlis will offer a diverse array of dishes from across the Arab world reflecting the rich heritage and significance of Ramadan. Using locally sourced ingredients delivered from local and regional farms and businesses, a dedicated Emirati kitchen will present authentic local cuisine overseen by a talented Emirati chef. Visitors can enjoy beloved local classics that will evoke nostalgic memories through traditional dishes, beverages and desserts reminiscent of childhood days.

The Capital Majlis will also team up with Ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste initiative, to collaborate on food waste and food loss reduction across ADNEC Group's operating locations in support of this valuable government initiative during Ramadan.

During the Holy Month, Capital Majlis will provide an extensive range of exclusive and unique offers for companies, families and groups to enjoy the finest Ramadan cuisine. Capital 360 Event Experiences and Capital Catering + are pleased to welcome all partners and guests to an outstanding Majlis experience.

Both the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain will host an expanded Majlis that features an increased number of seats and tables, including outdoor seating, within a breath-taking new design that incorporates a range of local artistic patterns and motifs.

Modon develops vibrant communities, unique hospitality, leisure, and lifestyle experiences, and world-class sporting facilities, helping position Abu Dhabi as the best place to live, a leading tourism destination, and an international sporting hub. The company builds sustainable, advanced, and integrated residential, tourism, and service infrastructure in line with the emirate's vision of enhancing quality of life and providing unmatched offerings to citizens, residents, and tourists alike.

During Ramadan, the Capital Majlis will provide Iftar and Suhoor starting from the call to prayer for Maghrib until 3 am. Free parking is available at both ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain. Children are welcome to attend Iftar only, and all guests are kindly requested to adhere to a modest and respectful dress code in line with the Holy Month.

Please contact Capital Majlis via their website at www.capitalmajlis.ae or by email at capitalmajlis@adnec.ae. Corporate and group reservations can also be made for the Majlis at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and at ADNEC Centre Al Ain

About Modon

Established in 2018, Modon, a part of Modon Holding, specializes in developing vibrant residential communities, unique hospitality & lifestyle experiences and world-class sports facilities. The company’s projects, executed in partnership with industry leaders, help position Abu Dhabi as the best place to live, a leading tourism destination and an international sporting hub. Modon contributes to driving the socio-economic growth of the emirate, shaping the Abu Dhabi of tomorrow, and offering the best experience for Abu Dhabi’s citizens, residents and visitors.