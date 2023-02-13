CAPEX.com, a leading broker in the Middle East, enhances its product line by adding CAPEX Invest for its MENA clients. Moreover, it gives out a free share to new customers under the "Experience the Magic of Trading - Anywhere, Anytime, Anything" concept to promote its new Brand Ambassador, Zach King.

In 2020, the broker received a license from ADGM and since this moment the brand was growing rapidly and its high business ethics are today well known throughout the region. MENA clients enjoy the peace of mind of having their investments with a platform that adheres to strict regulatory guidelines.

Its new product, CAPEX Invest, gives access to over 5000 US, EU and UK-listed shares and to more than 100 ETFs from 10 major exchanges. The fintech company is adding a special promotion to allow Middle Eastern investors to truly "experience the magic of trading." All new customers will get a free share at one of the top companies in the world.

"It's a real pleasure to announce our collaboration with Zach King. He is a source of inspiration for people worldwide, similar to what we represent for our traders. We truly feel that his creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, and unique style perfectly match our offering here at CAPEX.com. Together, we are set on making trading and investing as easy as possible for everyone," says Octavian Patrascu, CEO and founder of CAPEX.com.

Investing in real shares has several benefits, such as the ability to participate in the ownership of a company and earn dividends. Additionally, owning shares in a company can provide a sense of participation in its growth and success and can also act as a hedge against inflation, opening the possibility of long-term capital appreciation.

Zach King, the social media personality known for his popular videos on TikTok and Instagram, added: "I'm thrilled to be working with CAPEX.com and taking part in this magical campaign across the world of investing. It's been a super fun project so far."

Investors worldwide are encouraged to visit the broker's platform, where they can find a multitude of financial products designed for a tailored trading experience.

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is a leading online trading platform that offers a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex, CFDs, stocks, and more. The company is committed to providing its customers with a user-friendly and secure trading environment.