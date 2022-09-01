Dubai, UAE – Canon Middle East, (CME), the leading provider of imaging technologies, has launched Canon Print World - a knowledge hub dedicated to supporting user interests for all their printing needs. The specialized portal has been added to the Canon website and provides information spanning topics like optimal maintenance of the printers and tailored modules that offer ‘How To’ tutorials, all the way to interactive ideas for fun with paper, arts and crafts and creative ideas for photo printing - all with the ultimate goal of catering to customers' interests towards making the best out of their printers.

Some of the highlights of the Canon Print World portal include:

‘HOW TO’ TUTORIALS

The portal has a robust ‘How To’ video module that consists of short and easy to watch video guides and tutorials that cover a wide range of printing topics. For e.g., users can learn how to set up printers themselves, as well as how to use the ink finder tool to help find the right ink for their specific printers.

CREATIVE PARK

This module offers videos and tutorial episodes to educate audiences on the different creative options that can be accessed via Canon’s “Creative Park”. With activities for everyone and every occasion, that result in hours of fun and creativity, the episodes cover a multitude of topics including home party decorations, everyday interiors, easy craft ideas and origami-style 3D models, offering users’ access to a world filled with the joy of printed paper. The photo paper section also hosts prominent influencer videos to inspire audiences to get started on their own creative journey of printing beautifully.

PHOTO PAPER WORLD

As Canon offers a vast range of creative photo papers, the photo paper tutorial episodes are an integral part of the Print World portal. In this module, end users can access out-of-the-box creative ideas to make the best out of their favorite photos and also explore the full range of diverse photo papers and the fun ways to use them.

“Canon Print World offers a wealth of knowledge where users can learn how to get the best out of their Canon printers. Our printers offer superior functionality but can also be used for edu-tainment and creative purposes, so a portal like our Print World, that includes a strong creative section, enables users to discover their creative side and enjoy the diverse capabilities of Canon printers. It’s our responsibility to give our users an experience that’s unforgettable and to inspire them on their creative journeys so they can not only print beautifully, but also use the printers to express their creative and artistic side,” said Bengü Köktener Topçu, Regional Marketing Director, Canon Middle East & Turkey.

The portal can be accessed here: en.canon-me.com/canon-print-world/

For additional information on Canon Middle East, please visit: https://www.canon-me.com/

