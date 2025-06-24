Dubai, UAE - NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, announces today it has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

Through its membership in WBCSD, NTT DATA will contribute to several key initiatives across the organization. In the Climate Action Working Group, the company aims to support the development and implementation of solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster climate resilience, while sharing its expertise in AI and data analytics to help other members accelerate their net-zero transitions. In the Nature Action Working Group, NTT DATA will apply its digital engineering capabilities to develop tools that protect natural ecosystems, promote sustainable resource management, and restore biodiversity.

Additionally, the company will participate in the Circularity Product and Material Working Group, contributing to frameworks such as the Global Circularity Protocol and championing circular economy principles in product design, material use, and supply chain sustainability.

We are pleased to join WBCSD, aligning with our mission to accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation," said Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA. "Technology and data play a pivotal role in building a more sustainable and inclusive future. By applying our expertise in IT services and digital innovation, we will pursue quality growth that creates long-term value for clients, society, and the environment. We look forward to collaborating with other leaders to advance sustainability and drive practical solutions that improve transparency and accountability.”

With a strong presence in more than 50 countries and a global workforce committed to driving positive societal impact through responsible innovation, NTT DATA’s membership underscores its commitment to accelerating sustainability at scale. As a technological leader with over 15 years of experience in sustainability, NTT DATA has delivered more than 1,500 projects across 10 sectors, powered by a team of 400+ sustainability professionals spanning 23 countries.

Joe Phelan, Executive Director, Asia Pacific, WBCSD, commented: "We are delighted to welcome NTT DATA to WBCSD. Their leadership in technology and sustainability aligns with our mission to driver systems transformation for a net-zero, nature-positive and equitable future. We look forward to their contributions across climate, nature and circularity, and to the collaboration ahead as we focus on action, impact and creating business value."

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

About the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) is the leading community of over 250 global businesses making sustainability performance a key driver for competitiveness. Established in 1995, WBCSD is a non-profit member-led organization that connects business leaders through all sectors and major economies and creates the tools and frameworks to scale collective impact, drive cross-sector innovation, and shape an ambitious, enabling policy agenda. We operate from seven offices worldwide — in Geneva, New York, Chicago, Amsterdam, London, Singapore and Wuhan — enabling collaboration across value chains and geographies. Together with our members, we are rewiring economic and financial systems to support the transition to a net-zero, nature-positive, and equitable future that creates business value. Follow us on LinkedIn and Bluesky. https://www.wbcsd.org/