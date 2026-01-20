Dubai, UAE – Today Canon announces its inclusion in CDP’s 2025 climate A List,1 earning recognition from the London-based international nonprofit organisation for its leadership in climate action and transparency. This marks Canon’s fourth inclusion in the CDP climate A List.

CDP sends questionnaires to major corporations and municipalities worldwide, requesting the disclosure of information on climate action, water resource management, and other environmental initiatives - and evaluates responses to assess each organisation’s approach to environmental issues. In 2025, nearly 20,000 companies were scored out of more than 22,000 reporting through CDP’s platform.

Canon pursues its philosophy of Kyosei by promoting both enriched lifestyles and the environment. To this end, the company has identified four priority areas -climate change, resource efficiency, chemical substances, and biodiversity - and promotes environmental conservation activities in tandem with its business operations. Canon aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the entire product life cycle (scope 1, 2, and 3) by 2050.2 Canon has also set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi standards: by 2030, a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25% reduction in Scope 3 emissions (categories 1 and 11) compared to 2022 levels.3

To achieve these targets, Canon is implementing a wide range of initiatives to reduce environmental impact throughout the lifecycles of its products, including energy-saving activities at production sites and more advanced resource efficiency through product reuse and recycling. Canon ensures the accuracy of its greenhouse gas emissions data through third-party verification. Canon views its inclusion on the A List as recognition of its ongoing efforts in these areas.

Click here to learn more about Canon’s approach to sustainability: https://www.canon-europe.com/sustainability/

Footnotes:

1 Founded in 2000, CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system.

2 Scope 1: Direct emissions (city gas, LPG, diesel, kerosene, non-energy-related greenhouse gases, etc.); Scope 2: Indirect emissions (electricity, steam, etc.); Scope 3: Emissions in the supply chains. category 1: Purchased goods and services; category 11: Use of products sold.

3 The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global initiative that encourages companies to set GHG reduction targets based on climate science. It is jointly operated by the UN Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the CDP. Canon’s GHG reduction targets were validated by the SBTi in 2023.

