Dubai, UAE – Canon announces that it has been awarded the prestigious Platinum rating for its sustainability efforts by global sustainability ratings organisation EcoVadis. This accolade places Canon in the top 1% of companies assessed globally.

This is the first time Canon has achieved the Platinum level, demonstrating its dedication to sustainability and its position as a leader in the industry. The elevation to Platinum status followed a recent reassessment of its scorecard. The company’s overall EcoVadis score has increased to 85% from 81%, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and ethical performance.

Canon's strong performance in the EcoVadis key assessment areas, highlights its comprehensive approach to sustainability:

Environment: Canon received a score of 90/100 for its environmental policy and performance, reflecting its commitment to sustainable product design and energy efficiency, and the circular economy.

Labour & Human Rights: Canon received a score of 82/100 for its Labour & Human Rights performance, reflecting its commitment to fair labour practices, diversity and inclusion.

Ethics: Canon received a score of 84/100 for its ethics performance, reflecting its commitment to ethical business conduct, transparency, and anti-corruption measures.

Sustainable Procurement: Canon received a score of 82/100 for its sustainable procurement performance, reflecting its commitment to responsible sourcing, supplier engagement, and conflict minerals due diligence.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the EcoVadis Platinum rating," said Peter Bragg, EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA. "This recognition validates our long-term commitment to sustainable business practices and our continuous efforts to improve our environmental and social impact. Achieving Platinum status and joining the top 1% of rated organisations will continue to drive our future focus on sustainability”.

To learn more about Canon’s approach to sustainability, read its annual Sustainability Report here.