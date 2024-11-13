Dubai, U.A.E – Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts, renowned for creating, designing, and operating individual, British-inspired hotels and Valor Hospitality Partners, a leading full-service hotel management company in the Middle East and Worldwide are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership.

This collaboration marks a key milestone for both companies, focused on expanding Campbell Gray’s portfolio of luxury properties across the Middle East and the globe. The partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency, continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences, and drive the commercial success for Campbell Gray’s highly individual hotels.

Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts, known for its unique approach to luxury hospitality, with a strong foundation in creating memorable hotels, residences, restaurants and spas, has built a reputation for meticulous attention to design, a true love for art and an inherent philosophy of integrity. Each Campbell Gray property embodies the flair and culture of its destination while maintaining the company’s commitment to high standards of service and hospitality excellence.

This partnership with Valor Hospitality Partners will support Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts in the expansion of its portfolio while maintaining its core values. Valor’s expertise in hotel management, asset management, and hospitality solutions will help provide the tools necessary for Campbell Gray to continue its growth and maintain its position as a market leader in curated luxury hospitality. Valor’s approach, which includes flexible terms, centralised services, and streamlined operations, offers a cost-effective solution that enhances hotel performance and improves financial returns for owners.

Valor Hospitality Partners brings a wealth of experience to this collaboration, offering comprehensive management solutions that include everything from development and rebranding to revenue management, and premium lifestyle offerings. Valor’s hands-on approach to hotel management, emphasises close collaboration with owners and investors to ensure a shared vision and successful outcomes.

Saad Audeh, Chairman of Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts, highlighted the significance of the partnership saying: “This collaboration with Valor Hospitality Partners allows us to maintain the individuality of our hotels while benefiting from Valor’s operational expertise and centralised services. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional service and memorable guest experiences, ensuring our properties remain at the forefront of luxury hospitality. Together with Valor’s assistance, we look forward to reopening Le Gray, Beirut and launching The Gray, Kings Polo, Cairo, The Gray Beach Hotel & Residences in Ras El Hekma, Egypt, The Gray, Bujairi Boutique Hotel, and The Gray and The Gray Residences, Abuja, Nigeria.

Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner for Valor Hospitality Partners, Middle East, CIS & Central Asia, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership saying: “We are honoured to partner with Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts, a brand that shares our commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation. Our expertise in hotel management and operations will complement Campbell Gray’s unique approach to luxury hospitality, and together, we will continue to set new standards of excellence.”

This partnership comes at a pivotal moment for Campbell Gray Hotels & Resorts. Valor Hospitality Partners’ expertise in hotel development and operations will be instrumental in ensuring the success of these properties, which are poised to set new standards in luxury hospitality.

About Campbell GRAY Hotels

Campbell GRAY Hotels® is an international hotel management company focused on creating a collection of luxury highly individual hotels around the world. Campbell Gray Hotels is an owner, operator and developer, with this comes a complete and comprehensive understanding of what it takes to develop, own and operate hotels, residences, offices and retail. Campbell Gray’s portfolio, which includes upcoming projects like Le Gray, Beirut, The Gray, Kings Polo Cairo, The Gray Beach Hotel & Residences, Ras El Hekma, Egypt, The Gray, Bujairi, Saudi Arabi, The Gray Residences, Hills of One, Cairo and The Gray, Abuja, Nigeria.

For more information, please visit the following website: https://campbellgrayhotels.com/

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, Europe, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel franchise partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation, market leading commercial performance and support services such as, site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Hiba Alioua

TCA PR

hiba@tcapr.ae