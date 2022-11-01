Kuala Lumpur – Cagamas Berhad (“Cagamas” or “the Company”), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, announced the successful pricing of its RM500 million 3-year ASEAN Social Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) Sukuk, RM300 million 3-year ASEAN Social Bonds, RM2.3 billion combined multi-tenured Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTNs) and 1-year Singapore Dollar (SGD) 65 million (RM218 million equivalent) Fixed Rate Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN). Proceeds from the issuances will be used to fund the purchase of housing loans, house financing and eligible assets from the financial system.

Cagamas President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chung Chee Leong said “Cagamas continued to conclude the issuances of RM3.3 billion worth of bonds and sukuk from both domestic and international markets despite market expectations of further monetary policies tightening in the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee Meeting (FOMC) and Monetary Policy Committee Meeting (MPC) this week.”

“Demand for Cagamas’ domestic and foreign currency bonds and sukuk remain resilient amid market uncertainties with the continued support by the local and foreign investors which include asset managers, financial institutions, insurance companies as well as statutory bodies,” said Datuk Chung.

“The issuances above bring the Company’s year-to-date issuances from both domestic and international markets to RM16.1 billion. The SGD issuance also marks the company’s fifth foreign currency issuance exercise for the year and brings the year-to-date SGD denominated issuances to SGD615 million,” added Datuk Chung.

The SGD denominated bonds, issued via the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cagamas Global P.LC. are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Cagamas while the Ringgit issuances, which will be redeemed at their full nominal value upon maturity, are unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking pari passu with all other existing unsecured obligations of the Company.

About Cagamas

Cagamas Berhad (Cagamas), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, was established in 1986 to promote the broader spread of home ownership and growth of the secondary mortgage market in Malaysia. It issues bonds and sukuk to finance the purchase of housing loans from financial institutions and non-financial institutions. The provision of liquidity to financial institutions at a reasonable cost to the primary lenders of housing loans encourages further expansion of financing for houses at an affordable cost.

The Cagamas model is well regarded by the World Bank as the most successful secondary mortgage liquidity facility. Cagamas is the second largest issuer of debt instruments after the Government of Malaysia and the largest issuer of AAA corporate bonds and sukuk in the market. Since incorporation in 1986, Cagamas has cumulatively issued circa RM374.8 billion worth of corporate bonds and Sukuk.

Cagamas’ bonds and sukuk continue to be assigned the highest ratings of AAA/Stable/P1 by RAM Rating Services Berhad and AAA/MARC-1 and AAAIS/MARC-1IS by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, denoting its strong credit quality. Cagamas is also well regarded internationally and has been assigned local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. that are in line with Malaysian sovereign ratings.

