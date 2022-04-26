Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Forbes Travel Guide has released their highly anticipated and illustrious 2022 guide, announcing Caesars Palace Dubai as one of their five star recommended hotels. As the world-renowned authority in genuine five-star service, the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star recognition reinforces Caesars Palace Dubai’s reputation in the UAE for its world-class service standards, luxury hospitality and guest experience.

Under the leadership of Anthony Costa, Regional President, Caesars Palace Dubai, this award is the resort’s first in the region.

Commenting on the occasion, he says, “For a young hotel to be recognized by the Forbes Travel Guide is a remarkable moment for our team of leaders and committed colleagues. Nurturing their ambitions through training and development has led to this recognition, and it lays testament to their unwavering passion, commitment, and relentless desire to be among the best in service. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved in a short time - it truly motivates and inspires our team to always strive for excellence!”

The Forbes Travel Guide is internationally recognised as the top marker for luxury hotels. “Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

With luxurious accommodation, decadent dining experiences, legendary hospitality, iconic service and kids recreation, Caesars Palace Dubai is the ultimate holiday destination, now with the five-star award in the Forbes Travel Guide 2022.

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

About Caesars Palace Dubai

Caesars Palace Dubai is an immersive luxury lifestyle resort located in the heart of the Bluewaters community. Offering a curated selection of unforgettable experiences for families and couples, the hotel is renowned for its contemporary design and uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

Positioned at the western edge of Bluewaters for stunning sunset views, the resort has the ambiance of a sleek island getaway complete with temperature-controlled pools, luscious palm tree-lined grounds and a pristine 500-metre private white sandy beach.

Home to an array of five-star amenities, guests can dine at some of the city’s best restaurants, helmed by Michelin-starred chefs, relax and rejuvenate at the award-winning Qua Spa and enjoy state-of-the-art fitness facilities. Visitors can experience the ultimate daycation at stylish beach club Cove Beach, check out The Rotunda, the centre of entertainment, or make use of the Caesars Forum, a one-of-a-kind meetings and events venue.

Offering a diverse portfolio of luxury accommodation, the resort comprises two stunning beachfront locations, Palace and Julius, plus The Residences, which are made up of chic apartments with panoramic island views.

Caesars Palace Dubai is a joint venture between Caesars Dubai, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and Meraas.

For bookings or more information about Caesars Palace Dubai, please visit caesars.com/dubai.