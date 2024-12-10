Dubai, UAE — IC Leasing, a Dubai-based business aircraft leasing company, has signed an order for a Dassault Falcon 2000LXS, making it the second Falcon 2000LXS ordered by the company.

The latest Falcon 2000LXS is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2025. DC Aviation GmbH, IC Leasing’s long-standing strategic partner, will operate the aircraft out of its main base in Stuttgart, Germany.

Khader Mattar, Founder of IC Leasing, commented: "The Falcon 2000LXS was selected for its industry-leading cabin features and comfort, impressive operating cost-effectiveness, and high reliability - qualities that meet the evolving demands of today’s business aviation users."

The Falcon 2000 is also a highly versatile aircraft that offers remarkable low-speed performance far beyond anything in its class. It takes off from shorter runways, climbs directly to 41,000 feet in just 20 minutes lands on shorter fields, dry or wet. It can fly non-stop from Dubai to London, Johannesburg, Singapore or Beijing.

Svenja Wortmann, Managing Director of DC Aviation Group, commented: "We value the close and trustful cooperation with IC Leasing which has spanned over multiple years and we are very pleased about the addition of the third Falcon 2000 to our fleet". With the new aircraft, DC Aviation Group will operate a total of 37 business jets, including 6 Falcons.

Innovative lease-to-own program aids aircraft users

Khader Mattar continued: "As users and operators strive for operational, and cost efficiency they increasingly require flexible financial solutions. IC Leasing are committed to providing adaptive, creative financing solutions that not only streamline the process but also address challenges faced by our clients."

IC Leasing has introduced an innovative Lease-to-Purchase solution, which enables clients to finance the acquisition of aircraft without requiring an upfront down payment. Instead, clients agree to a fixed monthly instalment and a fixed purchase price for the aircraft at a future date, offering financial flexibility while freeing capital for other income-generating investments.

This unique solution is a key component of IC Leasing's strategy to offer bespoke and flexible leasing and financing solutions, allowing clients to preserve their capital while gaining access to high-value assets.

About IC Leasing

IC Leasing and its partner company, IC Aviation, are leading providers of business aviation services. Incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), IC Leasing specializes in providing flexible leasing options with a diverse range of aircraft available globally, catering to a wide range of operational and financial needs. IC Aviation which is incorporated in Dubai Aviation City, DWC delivers expert guidance in aircraft acquisition and sales.

About DC Aviation Group

DC Aviation Group, headquartered at Stuttgart Airport (STR), is a leading German business aviation company that has acquired extensive expertise in the field of aircraft management over the course of its 25-year history. Today, DC Aviation offers a broad portfolio ranging from aircraft management and charter services to business jet maintenance and handling services. The modern fleet includes short, medium and long-haul jets as well as large-cabin and ultra-long-haul jets. DC Aviation maintains international locations in Dubai, Malta, Munich, Nice and San Marino.

