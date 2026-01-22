Abu Dhabi: Trust Fertility Clinic, the UAE’s largest fertility center under Burjeel Holdings, has marked the first anniversary of its launch at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi, with the ocassion held in conjunction with the Year of Family, reflecting a year of rapid growth, clinical distinction, and transformative outcomes for families across the country. Within its first 12 months of operations, the clinic has completed more than 2,000 in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures.

The anniversary event brought together medical and administrative teams from Trust Fertility Clinic and BMC, alongside senior leadership, healthcare professionals, and representatives from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The gathering also welcomed several families whose treatment journeys at the clinic resulted in successful pregnancies, adding a deeply personal dimension to the milestone and highlighting the real impact of the clinic’s work.

Since opening in October 2024, Trust Fertility Clinic has adopted a science-led and innovation-driven approach to fertility care. The clinic operates a state-of-the-art IVF laboratory and is among the early adopters of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in reproductive medicine, integrating these tools into routine clinical practice to support decision-making, enhance safety, and improve outcomes.

“At Trust Fertility, our focus has always been on combining scientific precision with compassionate care. From the beginning, we invested in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and highly trained medical and embryology teams who work together with a shared commitment to our patients. Reaching this milestone in just one year reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our patients place in us,” said Dr. Walid Sayed, Group Medical Director of Trust Fertility Clinic.

CAP Accreditation Within First Year

In a significant achievement, Trust Fertility Clinic became one of the very few fertility centers globally to receive accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) within its first year of operation. The distinction reflects the clinic’s adherence to rigorous international standards for laboratory quality, safety, and clinical excellence.

Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Medical City, noted that the clinic’s achievements reflect BMC’s broader vision of delivering integrated, high-complex care. “BMC’s ecosystem brings together advanced diagnostics, subspecialty services, and comprehensive medical and surgical support, enabling Trust Fertility Clinic to offer coordinated, multidisciplinary fertility care aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be a global destination for advanced healthcare,” said Dr. Mujtaba.

At the core of Trust Fertility Clinic’s achievements are the patient journeys that led to these outcomes. The clinic has helped individuals and couples with long-standing and complex infertility challenges achieve successful pregnancies through precise diagnosis, advanced interventions, and personalized care. In several cases, patients who had experienced repeated treatment failures before were able to conceive after targeted corrective procedures and tailored embryo transfer protocols at the clinic.

Trust Fertility Clinic provides comprehensive reproductive medicine services, including infertility evaluation, IVF and advanced assisted reproductive technologies, andrology services, fertility preservation, early pregnancy monitoring, and fertility surgeries including hysteroscopy to remove uterine adhesions and intrauterine fibroids. Its state-of-the-art laboratories integrate automation and AI-enabled systems to deliver individualized treatment pathways while maintaining consistently high clinical standards.