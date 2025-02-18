Announces plan to launch ACOC-branded radiation oncology centers across GCC

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, has announced its plan to establish the leading radiation oncology network in the GCC, following its successful acquisition of an 80% stake in Dubai-based Advanced Care Oncology Center (ACOC), renowned for its specialized expertise in radiation therapy, nuclear medicine, and chemotherapy services. This transformative initiative aims to redefine cancer care delivery in the region, leveraging ACOC’s expertise to build a network that ensures accessible and advanced oncology treatment.

Burjeel has acquired the equity stake in ACOC for AED 92 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, with an option to acquire the remaining stake. In 2024, ACOC recorded revenue of AED 64 million. Ensuring continuity of leadership, ACOC’s Founder and CEO, Bashir Abou Reslan, retains a 10% stake and continues to lead the center’s operations, maintaining excellence in patient care. The remaining 10% continues to be held by Raphael Khlat Middle East FZCO, an existing shareholder.

Driving Cancer Care Leadership in the GCC

The planned ACOC-branded network aims to strategically improve oncology access in underserved markets across the GCC. The stand-alone centers, which are part of the network, will serve as trusted hubs for radiation therapy. Each center will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including state-of-the-art LINAC systems, AI-driven radiation planning, and precision imaging tools. By offering focused and dedicated radiation therapy services, the centers will establish a robust platform for referrals from a broad network of healthcare providers.

This acquisition is a strategic fit for the Group’s growing oncology platform, anchored by the Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), one of the UAE’s largest cancer care networks. With facilities spanning Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Sharjah, and Dubai, the Group delivers integrated and comprehensive oncology services including surgical oncology, immunotherapy, robotic surgery, and bone marrow transplants. The integration of ACOC into Burjeel’s ecosystem will ensure a streamlined and efficient care pathway, where referrals are directed toward highly specialized treatments.

Leveraging the Oracle Health EMR implementation for its diverse patient base, the network will drive medical research and data-driven innovations, further solidifying Burjeel’s leadership in preventive oncology and precision medicine.

Oncology Global & GCC Landscape

Globally, cancer cases are projected to increase significantly, driven by aging populations and lifestyle changes. According to the World Health Organization, annual global cancer diagnoses are expected to rise from 20 million in 2024 to over 30 million by 2040, highlighting the growing global burden of cancer.

In the GCC, the oncology landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. Cancer cases in the region are anticipated to grow by approximately 50% over the next two decades, driven by similar demographic and lifestyle trends. However, the region faces a critical shortage of cancer care infrastructure to manage the growing cases, leading to substantial unmet demand for specialized oncology services. This highlights the immense potential for Burjeel Holdings to expand its oncology platform, ensuring timely and effective cancer treatments to meet regional healthcare needs.

Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Our vision is to establish a comprehensive and advanced oncology network in the GCC, addressing unmet needs in specialized cancer care. By building on ACOC’s legacy of excellence, we will bring accessible, high-quality radiation oncology services closer to patients, significantly enhancing cancer care outcomes across the region. This network will not only support early intervention and treatment but will also connect seamlessly with the Burjeel Cancer Institute for advanced therapies.”

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Its network comprises 100 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 19 hospitals, 29 medical centers, 29 physiotherapy and wellness centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.

About Advanced Care Oncology Center

Established in 2017, ACOC is a trusted provider of integrated cancer care services in Dubai. ACOC’s commitment to clinical excellence is underscored by its accreditations, including the Gold Accreditation from Accreditation Canada, awarded in August 2021. It is the only facility in the UAE to hold PET/CT EARL Accreditation from the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM). Additionally, ACOC received the Certificate of Medical Prescription Audit from Bienzobas in Spain in October 2021, demonstrating compliance with European regulatory standards such as EMA guidelines and international protocols from NICE and NCCN.