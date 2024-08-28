Abu Dhabi: Emirati Women’s Day is a moment to celebrate the vital role women play in the UAE’s development, particularly in sectors like healthcare. In recognition of this day, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, honors the inspiring journeys of young Emirati women who have committed themselves to this vital sector. Driven by passion and a deep sense of duty, these women share their stories of overcoming challenges, embracing their heritage, and making meaningful contributions to the nation’s healthcare landscape. As the UAE continues to build a robust healthcare system, Emirati women are leading the way, driving progress and innovation.

Embracing Her Journey with Determination

For Marwa Hasan Al Fardan, a Guest Service Executive at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, the decision to join the healthcare sector was a natural one. As a person of determination, Marwa spent much of her life in and out of hospitals, both in the UAE and abroad. “Being in this environment all my life, I realized I wanted to be part of it, contributing to the care I have received. Since joining a healthcare organization, I’ve become happier, more socialized, and confident,” she reflects.

The journey hasn’t been without challenges. Marwa notes that busy clinic days can be overwhelming, but she draws strength from the support of her colleagues and parents. The positive feedback she receives from patients also boosts her confidence.

Her experience in the UAE’s healthcare sector has been positive, noting the supportive work environment for people with special needs. Looking ahead, Marwa is eager to continue learning and growing in her role. “I want to become a valuable member of this sector, sharing my experiences and building my social skills,” she says.

Returning to Medicine with Renewed Zeal

For Dr. Fatima Mahmoud Al Khajeh, a General Practitioner at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, becoming a physician was a lifelong dream. When it became tough to balance her roles as a mother of young children and a physician, she took some time away from her career to focus on her family before returning to practice. “When my children became more independent, I returned to medicine, driven by the idea of being a role model for them and giving back to my country.”

Dr. Fatima’s Emirati heritage has shaped her approach to healthcare. “Our heritage colors every action we take. From greeting a patient to providing the best care, we strive to perfect every deed, as taught by our Prophet Mohammed (PBUH),” she adds. In the healthcare industry, Dr. Fatima finds daily rewards. “It’s a field where you seek rewards from Allah directly as ‘Ajr’ and from your patients when you succeed in making their lives better,” she says, encouraging other Emirati women to join the profession.

Emirati Women’s Day holds special significance for her. “It’s a message from our respected leaders, telling us that we are seen and appreciated. It means a lot to know that our contributions are valued.”

A Nurse’s Journey Inspired by Family

For Wadima Musabbeh Ghumail Alshamsi, a Registered Nurse at Burjeel Royal Hospital in Asharej, the inspiration to pursue nursing came from her childhood. “I took care of my grandparents, who had chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. They called me their nurse, and that’s where my journey began,” she says, recalling how her grandparents’ encouragement inspired her to enter the field.

The transition into a demanding healthcare environment wasn’t easy. “Working long hours and dealing with the demands of patient care were challenging at first,” she says. However, with guidance from her colleagues, she learned the importance of planning, setting goals, and maintaining a work-life balance.

As an Emirati woman, Wadima feels a deep sense of purpose in her work. “Everything I do has a greater purpose. I’m proud to contribute to help advance our nation and support our patients,” she adds.

Building A Career Out of Her Passion

For Maitha Mohamed Alzaabi, an Assistant Psychologist at Burjeel Medical City, the interest in psychology began during her school years. She was fascinated by how mental health affects people’s lives and well-being. Her passion for the field grew from a desire to help others and understand human behavior and mental processes more deeply.

Today, her Emirati heritage plays a significant role in her approach to healthcare. “Our culture is community-oriented, with family and society at its center. Our heritage teaches us to be generous, understanding, and kind, helping us embrace different people with different backgrounds in our society.” Maitha feels this quality is essential in her work and has helped her provide the best care possible without judgment.

She is proud of the strides Emirati women have made in healthcare and beyond. “There has been a significant push for Emirati women to take on leadership roles and pursue specialized careers. We continue, through hard work and dedication, to break barriers and inspire future generations of women who are strong and capable,” she adds.

The stories of professionals like Marwa, Fatima, Wadima, and Maitha highlight the diverse paths and shared values that define Emirati women in healthcare. Their journeys reflect the talent and resilience of Emirati women as they continue to inspire and pave the way for future generations.