Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), announced the successful and timely completion of its warehouse project at Sitra Industrial Park. Building on a landmark USD 7 million contract signed with Trident Warehousing WLL last year, the project brings an inflow of foreign direct investment to Bahrain’s logistics ecosystem.

The 8,317 sqm facility will enable Trident Warehousing and its parent company, Hoover C.S., to expand operations in the region by bolstering production capacity and enhancing efficiency. Hoover C.S. is a renowned provider of sustainable packaging and fleet management solutions based in Texas, USA.

Sitra Industrial Park, which is wholly managed by Edamah, provides a variety of facilities that meet industrial, commercial, and logistical needs. The warehouses span a total area of 87,382 sqm, with a further 8,000 sqm of capacity under development, and can be designed and modified according to each tenant’s individual needs.

Edamah Director of Construction, Ayman Buheji said: “We take pride in our successful delivery of the property to Trident warehousing within just ten months, and adhering to a meticulous level of technical specification, showcasing Edamah’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. By meeting and surpassing our client's expectations, we solidify our position as a trusted partner in the realm of real estate, fostering enduring relationships that fuel our continued growth and success."

With a diverse portfolio encompassing retail, hospitality, commercial, and industrial properties throughout the Kingdom, Edamah ‘Builds for Bahrain’ and focuses on quality development that supports local communities and fosters long-term prosperity.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.