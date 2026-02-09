A landmark address offering expansive views of Dubai’s iconic skyline

Public sales commence on 12 February 2026, with registrations of interest now open

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has unveiled The Residences, the first residential development to be launched within the first phase (Phase A) of the newly announced DIFC Zabeel District. The landmark development marks a defining moment in the evolution of DIFC as a fully integrated urban destination.

As the first residential development within the Zabeel District, The Residences offers a rare opportunity to live at the heart of DIFC’s highly anticipated expansion. Centrally positioned within Phase A, the development sits amid many of the district’s most anticipated cultural and lifestyle destinations, including the first-of-its-kind Art Pavilion and the restored Zabeel Stables, set to house a curated mix of high-end boutique retail and destination dining. The world’s largest Innovation Hub and purpose-built AI Campus will also be in close proximity.

Developed and overseen by DIFC Developments, The Residences reflects the meticulous standards for which DIFC is globally recognised, defined by enduring quality and thoughtful design. The development introduces a refined residential offering that seamlessly integrates work, wellbeing and culture, creating a destination where professional excellence and quality of life reinforce one another.

The project comprises two elegant residential towers, home to 463 residences, including one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplex homes and expansive duplex penthouses. Designed for contemporary urban living, residences are generously proportioned, with average sizes ranging from approximately 846 sq. ft. for one-bedroom homes to 4,489 sq. ft. for exclusive four-bedroom duplexes which are part of The Penthouse Collection. Select residences offer views of Burj Khalifa.

Entry to The Residences will be defined by a sense of calm and occasion. A dramatic curtain of water welcomes residents and visitors to a refined porte-cochère, opening into opulent, leafy social spaces that form a tranquil urban oasis within the city.

Commenting on the launch, Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, said: “The Residences represents the residential pinnacle of the DIFC Zabeel District and marks a significant step in the evolution of DIFC as a place to live, work and thrive. This development reflects our commitment to setting new benchmarks for the next chapter in Dubai’s story, where design excellence, wellbeing and connectivity come together to create an exceptional urban experience.”

Amenities are arranged in a sophisticated clubhouse-style setting, offering a hospitality-inspired lifestyle that supports both wellbeing and community. Facilities include resort-style and family swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, yoga studio, shared working lounges, landscaped gathering spaces, squash courts and padel courts.

Connectivity sits at the heart of the Zabeel District vision. Residents benefit from direct access to the district’s two-kilometre Inner Circle, a loop featuring abundant landscaping and designed for everyday connection. The Residences offer seamless pedestrian links across the wider expansion and direct walking connectivity to DIFC Gate District, Emirates Towers and the World Trade Centre. The development is also aligned with future city infrastructure, including connectivity to the Dubai Loop, alongside easy access to major arterial road networks, ensuring effortless movement across the city.

Spanning 7.1 million sq. ft. with a total gross floor area of 17.7 million sq. ft., the DIFC Zabeel District is the largest demand-led expansion of a financial centre in the region, with an estimated gross development value exceeding AED 100 billion. As demand for sophisticated, centrally located urban living continues to grow, The Residences offers a prestigious address within one of the world’s most distinguished financial districts—setting a new benchmark for residential life in Dubai.

Sales for The Residences will officially commence on 12 February 2026, with registrations of interest now open: here.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

