Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Game LLC, a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA) and operator of The UAE Lottery, is proud to have obtained Level 2 certification under the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework, a recognized industry benchmark, with certification support provided by DigitalRG.

The Game LLC is the only licensed lottery operator in the UAE to achieve this certification. The achievement marks progress from a foundational commitment to responsible gaming principles toward a more structured responsible gaming program. It reflects governance, defined by processes and accountability implemented across the organization.

A spokesperson for The UAE Lottery said: “This certification marks a step forward in how The UAE Lottery is operated, with responsible play embedded into the program as it grows. After attaining membership of the World Lottery Association, we focused on further strengthening our alignment with international best practices, leading to the achievement of WLA Responsible Gaming Level 2 certification. As an entity licensed by the GCGRA to operate the UAE’s first and only federally licensed lottery, this certification reflects our commitment to clear player safeguards and continuous improvement as the lottery continues to grow. Our goal is simple. We want to keep the experience exciting while making sure players have the guidance and support they need.”

Building Trust at Scale

Since launch, The UAE Lottery has brought together over 800,000 players across the UAE and awarded over AED 165 million in prizes. With weekly draws now part of the portfolio, anticipation continues to build with every new chance to win. As participation grows, trusted standards matter. WLA Level 2 is a widely recognized global benchmark in the lottery sector and supports confidence in how responsible play is managed as the experience scales.

Certification Assessment

The Level 2 submission was reviewed by an Independent Assessment Panel, which evaluated The Game LLC’s plans to strengthen its responsible gaming program following a self-assessment and gap analysis, as well as its priorities for future development.

The submission demonstrated how the responsible gaming program addresses the WLA Responsible Gaming Principles across key areas. These included RG research, employee training, retailer program, game design, remote channels, player education, treatment referral, stakeholder engagement, and reporting and measurement.

The UAE Lottery is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the UAE’s federal commercial gaming regulator. The Game LLC was awarded the UAE’s first-ever national lottery license in July 2024, and The UAE Lottery launched in November 2024.

To learn more about The UAE Lottery, please visit: www.theuaelottery.ae