

BUILDEX Developments has successfully achieved a significant 25% construction milestone for its residential project, Eden Park. Strategically located in the Green Belt area of 6th of October City, west Cairo, the project has reached this phase in record time since its launch last September.

This accomplishment reflects the company’s commitment to prioritizing on-the-ground execution, enhancing credibility, and reinforcing customer confidence.

Mohamed Khaled Aboul Qassem, Chairman of BUILDEX Developments, emphasized that the project’s construction progress reflects the company’s strong financial preparedness and a disciplined management approach built on advanced planning, precise scheduling, and unwavering commitment to clients, reinforcing trust and underscoring the company’s dedication to executing and delivering projects according to clear, transparent standards.

He added that the Eden Park project spans over 21,000 sqm in the heart of the Green Belt area in 6th of October City, one of the most distinguished residential areas characterized by its calm environment and exclusively dedicated to villas, with direct proximity to Dahshour Road and Juhayna Square.

He pointed out that reaching 25% construction rate in the project reflects over 10 years of experience in real estate development in west Cairo, during which the BUILDEX successfully executed and delivered multiple projects on schedule.

This proven track record has built a strong foundation of trust with clients, having successfully completed and handed over more than 13 distinguished projects in Hadayek October, the supplementary Beit Al-Watan area, and the northern expansions.

He explained that from the outset, the company prioritized collaborating with strong, reputable firms to maximize the project’s investment value. B.E ARCHITECT serves as the project’s engineering consultant, ensuring the highest standards of design and execution while maintaining a careful balance between quality, sustainability, and long-term value.

Mahmoud Amir, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at BUILDEX Developments, stated that the project’s progress reflects a long-term vision that prioritizes building a development-driven organization over quick sales, grounded in trust, discipline, and sustainable execution—key pillars supporting the company’s continued growth and future expansion.

He highlighted that Eden Park, being an exclusive villa project, offers stable residential and investment value, appealing to clients seeking privacy and a premium lifestyle in west Cairo. He emphasized that the company has offered flexible payment plans of up to 12 years, reflecting a vision that balances seriousness in execution with flexibility in contracting.

Amir confirmed that the company successfully achieved its sales targets for 2025 and aims to increase sales in 2026, driven by an expanded project portfolio and the launch of new developments for its clients.

Further, the company has a strong operation plan designed to maintain a balance between sales volume and project execution, ensuring consistently strong progress across its developments.

The company’s CCO concluded that the company plans to expand its land portfolio and launch new projects in west Cairo, with announcements expected later this year regarding its latest expansions, which will introduce a range of real estate offerings tailored to clients seeking distinctive and premium properties in the area.