Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), the UK’s independent quality body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.

The University has obtained global accreditation having successfully completed QAA’s International Quality Review (IQR). IQR is a rigorous process which benchmarks global higher education institutions against international quality assurance standards set out in Part 1 of the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area (ESG).

The review took place online between 23 and 26 May 2022, and was carried out by a team of three independent reviewers appointed by QAA. The review team confirmed that the University meets all 10 of the internal quality assurance standards in the ESG.

Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, BUiD’s Vice-Chancellor, said: 'We are delighted to have completed the QAA’s International Quality Review successfully. As the leading research university in the region, we take the quality of our learning and teaching very seriously. We are proud that the review team selected as good practice initiatives we have put in place at BUiD to ensure we continue to develop as a university model for high standards of quality.'

Vicki Stott, QAA’s Chief Executive said: 'Huge congratulations to the British University in Dubai on this tremendous achievement. Through the IQR process, they have been able to demonstrate their comparability with international best practice in quality assurance, and to further strengthen their capacity for developing international collaboration and partnership.'

QAA’s IQR accreditation applies for five years, subject to a satisfactory mid-cycle review. The University is also eligible to become a QAA International Member. International Quality Review is carried out in QAA’s capacity supporting the development of higher education quality internationally, including activity to support QAA Members and collaboration with international partners.

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established by law number 5 in 2003, by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, as a not-for-profit entity. The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the Gulf region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Holding, Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Emirates NBD, and the British Council.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD’s internal quality assurance include processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK Universities Alliance partners.

BUiD offers full and part-time research based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, architecture, finance, and business.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.

We provide an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.

Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA)

QAA is the independent quality body for UK higher education. It is a higher education charitable company, which is limited by guarantee and whose UK and international members are representative organisations of the higher education sector. More information on QAA’s work is available on www.qaa.ac.uk.