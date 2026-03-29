Cairo: B.TECH, the leading, most distinguished and rapidly expanding omnichannel retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances, has announced the official launch of its specialized platform “B.TECH Business”. This platform represents the company’s strategic arm, designed specifically to serve the corporate and institutional sector by providing a comprehensive ecosystem that goes beyond the traditional concept of supply, extending to full partnership in managing operational processes.

B.TECH Business adopts a “one-stop-shop” model, integrating all operational needs, including devices, equipment, and technology solutions, into a unified platform. This approach aims to reduce operational complexities faced by organizations, enhancing logistical and technical efficiency across various locations and projects. At its launch, the platform focuses on supporting key sectors such as healthcare, real estate development, industry, hospitality, construction, banking, education, and retail.

Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, Chairman and CEO of B.TECH, stated: “The launch of B.TECH Business is not merely an expansion of our service portfolio, but a realization of our ambitious strategy to become a key driver in empowering the business sector in Egypt, particularly as we recognize that the current challenge for companies is not just acquiring devices.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Abdelhamid, Senior Director of B.TECH Business, said: “At B.TECH Business, we innovate solutions specifically designed to meet the unique needs of each client. Our goal is to transform operational processes from a logistical burden into a competitive advantage. Our platform provides exceptional flexibility in management, control, and supply flow. Focusing on various sectors reflects our commitment to offering the latest technological advancements to ensure operational efficiency.”