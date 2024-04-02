Kuwait City, Kuwait: 41 students from British Council Partner Schools in Kuwait received prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education and Pearson Edexcel to acknowledge their outstanding performance in the May/June 2023 and Oct/Nov 2022 examination series.

The British Council hosted a ceremony to celebrate the success of these students, recognising their dedication, hard work and commitment that led to this incredible achievement. During this special occasion the benefits of UK International School Qualifications were highlighted, and the event gave an opportunity for the schools and British Council explore new ways collaborating and further strengthening their relationship.

In attendance at the event from the Ministry of Private Education were Ms Sunny Ahmed, Charge D’affaires, British Embassy Kuwait, Ms Noura Abdulkareem Faraj, Head of Equivalency from the Private Education Dept and Michael King, Director of Examinations and Assessments, KSA, Kuwait & Bahrain.

Ms Sunny Ahmed congratulated the students for their achievements and thanked the British Council Kuwait for enhancing teacher professional development through diverse training programmes and supporting the curriculum delivery in schools through Partner Schools Network (PSN). She said “ It is fitting that we mark this success in the year we celebrate 125 years of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and UK. Education has been a longstanding foundation of this relationship which today is marked with almost 10, 000 Kuwaiti students studying in some of the world’s best universities in the UK.”

Michael King, Director of Examinations and Assessments, KSA, Kuwait & Bahrain, British Council, elaborated further, “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all the students for their exceptional achievements in the 2022-2023 UK International School Qualifications. It is a great privilege to witness their incredible accomplishments and to be a part of this celebration. Their exceptional performance not only reflects their personal abilities but also highlights the quality of education provided by our esteemed partner schools. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the teachers, mentors, and the entire staff of these schools for their unwavering support and guidance throughout the educational journey.”

Dr Randa Diab Bahman, a distinguished member of the UK alumni community in Kuwait, who also serves as a senior lecturer at Kuwait Technical College, provided insights into the advantages of UK education. She highlighted how her educational background in the UK played a pivotal role in contributing to her career success.

The British Council Partner Schools Network (PSN) is the community of schools that offer UK curriculum leading to exams such as IGCSE and A level, administered in collaboration with the British Council. It is aimed at offering high-quality products and services that support our leaders, teachers, learners and parents through Quality Assurance self-assessment tools and an excellent suite of in-service teacher-training workshops for both primary and secondary teachers, providing access to online educational support. In Kuwait, there are 22 schools teaching UK qualifications and the number is steadily rising over the years.

For media enquiries, please contact: Anna Koniuhova, Head of Communications, MENA at Anna.Koniuhova@britishcouncil.org

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022–23 we reached 600 million people.

www.britishcouncil.org