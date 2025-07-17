Under Home Healthcare Medcare introduces at-home capsule endoscopy and sleep studies, among several other services, such as geriatric care, managing chronic diseases, providing IV drips, and mental health support for patients.

Dubai, UAE: Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, a premium healthcare provider under Aster DM Healthcare, has redefined the benchmark for in-home medical care in the UAE with the launch of its advanced home care services. In addition to the standard doctor and nurse visits, Medcare's advanced homecare services now allow patients to receive more sophisticated care procedures, such as sleep consulting for newborn and toddlers, geriatric care, chronic disease management and capsule endoscopy, from the comfort of their own homes. After successfully launching its homecare program during the pandemic five years ago, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres has upgraded its home care services to align with the demands of a growing population.

According to Dubai Health Authority (DHA), estimates show an expected increase in the proportion of the elderly in the UAE from 6% to 29% by 2050. Elderly individuals and those with chronic conditions are seeking care that is both easy to access and designed to meet their specific needs, potentially keeping them out of the hospital.

Since 2020, Medcare has been bringing top notch medical services right into the homes of patients, covering everything from postnatal care to lab tests and physiotherapy. Through their network of 300 skilled DHA-certified professionals, including doctors, nurses and therapies, Medcare is now setting new benchmarks in home medical care for people in UAE, by delivering hospital and clinic level procedures at the homes of patients, which would prove to be convenient for the elderly population.

Commenting on the new introductions, Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, said, “Medcare is shaping a future where healthcare is as accessible and seamless as possible. Our expanded home care services mark an important milestone forward in transforming how healthcare is delivered in the region”.

Dr. Shanila Laiju also, stated, “By expanding our home care services, we are reimagining how healthcare can be delivered, meeting patients where they are and ensuring their comfort and convenience without compromising on quality. Our goal is to bring cutting-edge procedures and comprehensive care directly into the home, transforming the way we think about health and wellness in the UAE.”

Mrs. Akanksha Dicholkar, the Group Chief Nursing Officer of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, shared her perspective on the enhanced home care services, saying, “We understand that for many patients, especially those with chronic conditions or those who are elderly, the comfort of receiving care from their own home is invaluable. Our new home care offerings are designed to meet the highest clinical standards while prioritising patient safety, comfort, and convenience. With services like engaging a sleep consultant for newborn and toddlers, capsule endoscopy, geriatric and chronic disease management care now possible at home, we are truly setting a new benchmark for home-based care in the UAE.”

One of the key highlights of Medcare's new home care services is the capsule endoscopy, a unique procedure in the market that enables patients to have a gastrointestinal exam conducted at home without needing to go to the hospital or undergo anaesthesia. Patients simply swallow a small capsule that captures high-quality images of their digestive system while being safely monitored by Medcare’s medical professionals.

Medcare’s certified sleep consultants offers both virtual consultations and home visits, providing expert support to help new mothers and toddlers establish healthy, consistent sleep routines—ensuring restful nights for the entire family. Similarly, Medcare’s home sleep study services eliminate the need for overnight hospital stays, allowing patients to undergo diagnostic sleep testing in the familiar surroundings of their own homes.

Beyond these advanced procedures, Medcare’s comprehensive home care services also encompass a range of essential and supportive offerings designed to meet the diverse needs of patients. This includes life-saving course training for families and caregivers, as well as maternity and newborn support services for expectant mothers and new parents, providing expert guidance and care throughout pregnancy, delivery, and the early stages of a newborn’s life.

The home care program also supports patients with chronic diseases, offering personalised disease management plans, medication supervision, and continuous monitoring to help them maintain optimal health and prevent complications. Patients can benefit from convenient IV drips administered at home, ensuring hydration, nutrition, and other essential therapies without the need for hospital visits. Medcare’s mental health services extend to home settings as well, addressing emotional well-being through counselling and psychiatric support tailored to individual needs without having to face the social stigma of consulting a mental health expert.

Other services include home vaccinations for children and adults, physiotherapy services and primary care services, including routine check-ups and preventive care. For those with heart conditions, home-based heart care diagnostics and ongoing assessments ensure that patients receive the same level of expertise and accuracy as in a clinical setting. Looking ahead, Medcare plans to introduce aesthetic services as part of its home care portfolio, further expanding its range of in-home healthcare options.

About Medcare:

Medcare is a premium healthcare network under the parent group Aster DM Healthcare, operating state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centres across the UAE. Known for its unwavering commitment to patient care, Medcare’s multidisciplinary team of expert doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals deliver world-class, integrated care to every patient.