Bridgestone takes an important step in support of its global ambition to achieve 100% sustainable materials by 2050, with ISCC PLUS certification at its high technology, specialised tyre manufacturing plant in Rome

Bridgestone’s Aiken plant in America joins Roma plant in achieving ISCC PLUS certification, further advancing Bridgestone’s focus on the production of sustainable tyres

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, announced that its tyre manufacturing plant in Rome, Italy (‘Roma’) has become the first tyre plant across the whole of Bridgestone to achieve the coveted and globally recognised International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification.

ISCC PLUS recognises compliance with and transparency around sustainability and traceability of raw materials including bio, bio-circular and circular-based material in the manufacturing process. Working towards a more sustainable world, ISCC PLUS aims to support the transition to a circular economy and bioeconomy by contributing to the implementation of environmentally, socially and economically sustainable production.

The certification, which evaluates all the sustainable raw materials in the value chain to determine and verify compliance with environmental requirements, also marks a step in Bridgestone’s ambitious global journey towards the use of 40% sustainable materials by 2030, and 100% sustainable materials by 2050.

Roma plant became the first tyre manufacturing facility of Bridgestone to achieve ISCC PLUS certification at the beginning of September thanks to its use of Bio-Circular and Circular-based materials. Bridgestone EMIA will be expanding the assessment programme across further plants in Europe from 2023.

Commenting on the ISCC PLUS certification Emilio Tiberio, COO & CTO at Bridgestone EMIA said: “We are on a journey to 2050 and the delivery, by then, of our major environmental goals; carbon neutrality and the use of 100% sustainable materials. This ISCC PLUS certification for Roma plant is a step along the way to become a leading sustainable solutions company and reflects our hard work and dedication to overcome the technological and market challenges to fully sustainable and renewable tyres.”

Bridgestone’s Roma plant isn’t the only facility to enjoy success with ISCC PLUS certification this month, as the Bridgestone Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Radial tyre plant also became the first tyre manufacturing facility in America to earn ISCC PLUS recognition.

The sustainability certification at both Bridgestone’s Roma and Aiken plants aligns perfectly with the “Ecology” and “Energy” values in the Bridgestone E8 Commitment – the broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value Bridgestone is promising to deliver to society, customers, and future generations in eight focus areas.

