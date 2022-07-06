Middle East region plays a strategic role in the Company's growth plans in the international market

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- BRF Sadia, one of the largest food companies in the world, has inaugurated its new plant 'Al Joody' in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The unit was acquired in January 2021 and received investments of around US$ 18 million, which has increased its monthly production capacity to 1,200 tons of food.

Present at the ceremony were Marcos Molina, BRF Sadia Chairman of the Board; Lorival Luz, BRF Sadia Global CEO; and Igor Marti, BRF Sadia Vice President for the Halal Market, as well as representatives from the ministries of investment and industry and mineral resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Eastern region municipality and Modon.

"The expansion of BRF Sadia in the Saudi market to manufacture its products locally is a landmark step which will play an integral role in the growth and development of the poultry industry locally, in the interest of the Saudi consumer," said Engineer Abdulhamid Bin Mohammed Al-Shawan, Regional Director of Investment Advisory & Relations about the launch.

BRF Sadia's history in Saudi Arabia began in the mid-1970s, when Sadia was the first company to introduce and democratize frozen chicken products in the Middle East. Currently, BRF Sadia has more than 500 employees in this country.

The Halal market plays a strategic role in the Company's plans for sustainable growth. Today, BRF Sadia's products produced in the Halal region are exported to 14 countries, and there are plans to reach even more markets in the coming years. "It is a very positive time for the Middle Eastern markets and, with the great work from our local team, we are managing to achieve our goals while demonstrating our long-term commitment to the region and the local government's strategy," says Lorival Luz.

He added, "The opening of the new factory comes after a careful analysis and study of the Saudi market. It aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030, which encourages foreign companies to invest in the local market. Today, we look forward to providing the citizens and residents in the Kingdom with products of the highest quality."

In addition to Saudi Arabia, BRF Sadia is present in all main countries within the Halal region. Currently, the company has more than 7,500 employees including other production units such as Al Wafi factory in the United Arab Emirates and three Banvit plants in Turkey.

About BRF Sadia

One of the largest food companies in the world, BRF Sadia is present in 117 countries. Its purpose is to offer increasingly tasty and convenient quality food - for people and their pets all over the world - through sustainable management of a long, complex, living chain that provides a better life for everyone, from the farm to the table. Owner of iconic brands such as Sadia, Perdigão, Perdix, Banvit and Qualy, the Company bases its actions on the fundamental commitments of safety, quality and integrity. The company bases its strategy on a long-term vision and aims to generate value for its more than 100,000 employees worldwide, more than 300,000 customers and approximately 10,000 integrated farmers in Brazil, all its shareholders and for society.