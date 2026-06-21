Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait lit its building in blue for the sixth consecutive year in solidarity with refugees and forcibly displaced people around the world in commemoration of World Refugee Day, which is observed annually on June 20. This initiative reaffirms the exchange’s continued contribution to raising awareness of humanitarian crises and supporting the most vulnerable communities.

The initiative is also aligned with Boursa Kuwait’s approach to corporate social responsibility and its commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions across the region and the world, underscoring that community stability is the cornerstone of any sustainable economic and investment environment.

A shared responsibility towards refugees and displaced people

This year’s World Refugee Day comes during an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and is held under the theme “Until Everyone is Safe.” It calls on the international community, Kuwait’s private sector and listed companies to support refugees through tangible initiatives that strengthen their ability to rebuild their lives, which carries even greater importance in light of escalating challenges, from the rise in forced displacement due to regional instability to the sharp decline in global humanitarian funding.

To mark this occasion, Boursa Kuwait renewed its support for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees’ cash assistance and protection program, which directly contributes to enabling refugees and forcibly displaced people to meet their basic living needs with dignity, representing an extension of Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to its humanitarian role and social responsibility in supporting the most vulnerable groups. It also reinforces the values of solidarity, compassion and responsible giving within Kuwait’s institutional and investment culture.

Investment that leaves a tangible impact

“Boursa Kuwait believes that a real investment is one that leaves a sustainable impact on people’s lives. Amid escalating wars and humanitarian crises that have displaced more than 120 million refugees and forcibly displaced people around the world, humanitarian solidarity is no longer merely an act of giving. It has become an investment in a shared human future built on safety, dignity and hope,” said Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi, Boursa Kuwait’s Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

“Through its strategic partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Boursa Kuwait continues to support programs that empower refugees and displaced people, helping them meet their basic needs, including cash assistance, education and healthcare,” he added.

“This stems from our belief that social responsibility is an integral part of our institutional and developmental role. Boursa Kuwait remains committed to raising community awareness and promoting a culture of solidarity, compassion and responsible giving. These efforts contribute to building more inclusive and equitable communities and support the wider goal of enabling safer and more dignified lives for the most vulnerable groups,” concluded Al-Sanousi.

A strategic partnership starting in 2020

Boursa Kuwait is one of the first private sector entities in Kuwait to extend support to the UNHCR, as part of a strategic partnership that has continued since 2020 and has contributed to delivering support to more than 2,100 refugee and forcibly displaced families through various relief programmes, including winter assistance, education and emergency response.

The partnership forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to create tangible social and humanitarian impact and is aligned with several SDGs, including:

Goal 1 No Poverty , which aims to end poverty in all forms

, which aims to end poverty in all forms Goal 2 Zero Hunger , which seeks to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition as well as promote sustainable agriculture

, which seeks to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition as well as promote sustainable agriculture Goal 3 Good Health and Well-being , ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages

, ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages Goal 4 Quality Education , aiming to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities

, aiming to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities Goal 6 Clean Water and Sanitation , which ensures the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation

, which ensures the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation Goal 10 Reduced Inequalities within and among countries

within and among countries Goal 17 Partnerships for the Goals, which seeks to strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development

The UN Refugee Agency commends Boursa Kuwait’s partnership and humanitarian role

“World Refugee Day is an opportunity to highlight the strength and resilience of refugees and the forcibly displaced around the world, and to reaffirm that safety and dignity are a shared humanitarian responsibility, said Mr. Rami Shishan, Head of Partnerships at UNHCR Kuwait and UAE. “This year’s theme, ‘Until Everyone is Safe,’ carries a message that calls for greater solidarity and effective partnerships to support refugees and empower them to rebuild their lives.”

“It has been seventy-five years since the establishment of UNHCR, and strategic partnerships with the private sector have become more important than ever in supporting humanitarian efforts and creating sustainable impact. We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Boursa Kuwait, one of the first private sector institutions to support UNHCR’s efforts in the State of Kuwait, for its humanitarian commitment, continued partnership and steadfast support for refugees and forcibly displaced people,” added Shishan.

Leading the global efforts to protect refugees and forcibly displaced communities, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution.

A social responsibility strategy rooted at the core of Boursa Kuwait’s operations

Boursa Kuwait implements an integrated social responsibility strategy built around the pillars of community and environment. This strategy translates the company’s institutional commitment through impactful initiatives and sustainable partnerships with leading local and international organizations, enhancing its social and humanitarian impact and supporting the most vulnerable groups.

These partnerships include collaborations with several United Nations agencies such as UNHCR, UNDP, UNEP and UN Women. In addition, the exchange maintains a humanitarian partnership with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and continues to support the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) and Bayt Abdullah, alongside its collaborations with several national institutions and associations.