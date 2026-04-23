Total Assets Grew by 7% to KD 10.4 Billion

Abdulaziz Al-Shaya:

The Kuwaiti Banking Sector Demonstrated Resilience amid Global Uncertainties

Boubyan Is Keen on Adding Sustainable Value to Shareholders and Customers

Adel Al-Majed:

Balanced Performance, Boosted by Our Solid Financial Position and Prudent Risk Management Despite Geopolitical Challenges

Key Business Sectors Maintained High Operational Flexibility That Contributed to Stable Performance Throughout Q1

Boubyan Bank announced its financial results for Q1 of this year, as the bank recorded net profits of KD 26.4 million, with an earnings per share of 4.95 Fils.

The bank’s assets grew to KD 10.4 billion at a growth rate of 7% compared with last year, while the bank’s financing portfolio grew by 8% to KD 7.8 billion, whereas the bank’s market share of local financing increased to 12.3%.

Commenting on the financial results, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Dakheel Al-Shaya, Boubyan Bank’s Chairman, stated: “Boubyan Bank has recorded good results during Q1 of this year despite geopolitical developments across the region, which have had a direct impact on various economic sectors, including the banking sector.”

He added: “The Kuwaiti banking sector has demonstrated its resilience and ability to effectively deal with evolving conditions, supported by robust financial foundations and a cutting-edge regulatory framework, which contributed to maintaining the stability of the financial system and helped it continue playing a vital role.”

Al-Shaya elaborated: “Boubyan continues to implement its strategy, which is based on balanced growth through effective management of risks and diversifying sources of income, in a manner that reinforces its ability to maintain a stable performance and a solid financial position, while continuing to support the national economy and aspiring for greater stability over the upcoming period, thus reflecting positively on various sectors.”

He emphasized: “Boubyan is a pioneer in the domestic banking sector, with its keenness on offering a sustainable added value to shareholders, customers, and the communities where it is active, in addition to developing banking solutions and services that cater for the needs of customers and keep up with their evolving needs.”

** Resilience and Readiness amid Changes

On his part, Mr. Adel Al-Majed, Boubyan Bank’s Vice-Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The financial results achieved by Boubyan Bank in Q1 of this year demonstrate the bank’s resilience and adaptability to various conditions, bolstered by a clear strategy that focuses on diversifying products and services, in addition to maintaining a high liquidity level.”

He went on to add: “The business mix and diverse investments, coupled with efficient risk management, have contributed to boosting the bank’s operational resilience across all of its sectors, thus enabling it to sustain its stable performance during this phase.”

Al-Majed highlighted the pivotal role played by the Central Bank of Kuwait in light of the ongoing situation, as well as its incentive measures to reinforce the resilience of the banking sector and to support the stability of financial systems, in a manner that reflected the efficiency and effectiveness of the regulatory framework in dealing with different conditions, which reflected positively on the banking environment and reinforced trust in the sector.

Al-Majed added: “Regarding Boubyan, the bank continued to offer innovative solutions and services that keep up with the developments in the market, in addition to upgrading its digital services and reinforcing innovation, in a manner that ensures the continuity of high-quality and efficient services, catering for the evolving needs of customers, and expanding its customer base towards sustained growth.”

** Duty at All Times

In view of the ongoing developments, Boubyan has been keen on continuing its community role through actionable initiatives that reflect its commitment to supporting the community and state institutions.

Within this context, Boubyan Team of Volunteers participated in the blood-donation campaign in collaboration with the Central Blood Bank with the participation of a number of the bank's employees in a step that embodies the spirit of CSR.

Building on that, the bank launched initiatives to support frontliners, including making a special offer in collaboration with JustClean to offer them uniform cleaning and preparation service, in addition to providing free healthy meals through self-service machines at a number of key institutions in collaboration with Vendit.

Additionally, the bank continued its efforts to spread awareness through digital channels by spreading digital awareness messages and emphasizing the importance of verifying the sources of information, in addition to other awareness initiatives that aimed at reinforcing family stability.

** Digital Investment

Boubyan emphasized that its investments in digital services were key in ensuring the continuity of its operational services during the period, as the bank continued offering banking services efficiently and seamlessly through different channels, boosted by its state-of-the-art technological infrastructure and its integrated digital ecosystems, which supported the resilience of operations and their adaptability under different conditions.

These investments reflect the approach followed by the bank in adopting advanced digital solutions that enhance the quality of offered services, as they provide an integrated banking experience that allows customers to execute their transactions easily and swiftly around the clock, including Msa3ed, the digital assistant, highlighting the bank’s ability to maintain efficiency of performance and the continuity of offering services at the same level, while reinforcing the bank’s status in the area of digital banking transformation.

** Business Continuity Support

As part of its strategic direction, Boubyan launched the “Empower by Boubyan” initiative that aimed at supporting tech companies that progressed past the concept stage and now seek effective growth and expansion in the local and regional markets.

This initiative embodies a transformation in the bank’s role towards adopting the strategic partner operational model by supporting companies across their various growth stages, starting from the development of solutions, operation, and up to expansion and strengthening growth opportunities.

In parallel with the launch of the initiative, the bank announced the formation of an advisory council comprised of top executives and entrepreneurs, in what would provide a strategic supervision and guidance to support the readiness of companies and support their decisions based on advanced market expertise.

The initiative offers a complete model of support through multiple paths including partnerships, guidance, and connecting companies with opportunities, in addition to supporting growth and investment, in a manner that reflects the bank's vision with regard to contributing to building an advanced digital economy and supporting the financial innovation ecosystem.

In collaboration with the partners of the advisory council, Boubyan presented an actionable content through a set of tips emanating from hands-on expertise, aiming at providing entrepreneurs with practical insights that help them manage their business effectively and reinforce their ability to continue, and to deal with and overcome challenges.

Key Financial Indicators - KD Million

Highlights

1st Highlight

Boubyan strengthened its presence in the domestic and regional economic landscape through its presence on Forbes List for the Middle East’s 100 Most Valuable Companies 2026, ranked based on market value, assets, and profitability. The bank ranked third domestically among Kuwaiti banks, and 52nd regionally on the same list, thus climbing 9 spots compared with last year’s ranking.

2nd Highlight

During Q1 - 2026, Boubyan was recognized with two awards, namely the “Best for Client Service – Kuwait” and the “Best for Digital Solutions – Kuwait” for private banking for this year from Euromoney, in recognition of the bank’s excellence and pioneering status in the private banking domain.

3rd Highlight

Boubyan offered a new exceptional experience for its elite customers through Boubyan Concierge App, the first App of its kind in Kuwait to offer prestigious concierge services, which keeps up with customers’ lifestyle and their growing expectations towards more convenience and luxury.

Boubyan Concierge is a complete App designed to complement customers’ lifestyle, offering smooth and high-quality solutions to manage their various daily needs through one digital platform combining privacy with usability in a high-level digital experience.

4th Highlight

The bank launched “Boubyan Business Award”, the first initiative of its kind across the Kuwaiti banking sector, aiming at empowering and supporting SMEs and highlighting entrepreneurial models, which succeeded in making a significant impact in the market and the society.

5th Highlight

Boubyan Bank’s Contributions in Numbers throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan