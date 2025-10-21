Bosch Rexroth and PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) have signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable fluid solutions in the off-highway and agricultural vehicle industry in Turin, Italy. With an emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency, the collaboration will focus on the technical development, qualification, and possible future market introduction of bio-based and re-refined alternatives to existing mineral hydraulic fluids and Universal Tractor Transmission Oils (UTTO) according to the high requirements of the Rexroth Fluid Rating.

The first-of-its-kind addition to PLI’s portfolio is to see a biodegradable formulation that integrates bio-components into the UTTO fluids – mainly used in hydraulic systems, gears and wet brakes – that delivers greater energy efficiency while retaining performance comparable to the mineral oils that currently dominate the industry.

“This partnership with PETRONAS Lubricants International shows our broad understanding of responsibility as a leading hydraulics technology specialist and marks another step in driving the development towards sustainability also in the field of hydraulic fluids. Our goal is to expand our support for customers through more sustainable alternatives to mineral oil-based hydraulic and UTTO fluids”, says Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth.

“The development of bio-based hydraulic and UTTO fluids is a step forward for PETRONAS Lubricants International’s growth strategy to diversify and expand our portfolio in the industrial segment. Through the combined strengths and expertise of both companies, we will develop advanced solutions that address the increasing need for energy efficiency and low carbon footprint, not only for the agriculture and construction machine applications, but also for stationary hydraulic systems. This is also part of PLI’s efforts to accelerate adoption for sustainable energy and contribute to the larger shared goal of a cleaner energy future,” said Khalil Muri, Managing Director and Group CEO at PETRONAS Lubricants International.

In the partnership, Bosch Rexroth will define fluid requirements and take responsibility for the testing and qualifying stage, while PLI will be responsible for fluid development, production and distribution.

Beyond the five-year scope, the partnership is positioned to evolve with a joint development of a business model for sustainable fluids, built on the foundations established over the course of the technical collaboration.

PETRONAS Lubricants International’s Press Office

TEAM LEWIS

petronas@teamlewis.com

About PETRONAS Lubricants International

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia’s dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS’ partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.

We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.

PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com.